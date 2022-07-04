ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

BREAKING: Da'Shawn Womack Makes College Decision

By Brooks Austin
DawgsDaily
DawgsDaily
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EaK6O_0gUhdhnU00

One of those premier defensive prospects in the 2023 recruiting cycle is St. Frances Academy in Baltimore, Maryland product Dashawn Womack. Womack is a 6'4, 255-pound defensive end that has a public top-5 of Oregon, Ole Miss, Georgia, LSU, and Maryland and is he to made his collegiate announcement Monday, committing to the LSU Tigers.

The Bulldogs pursued Womack hard, hosting him for an official visit on the first weekend of the summer back in late May but in the end, they missed out on Womack. Sources indicated that following the visit, Georgia felt they were in a good spot for Womack but as the summer progressed and June rounded out, Womack took the four remaining official visits and it was the Tigers who win out in the end.

So, what did Georgia miss out on? Well, a polished and physically prepared football player out of one of the nation's premier high school programs. St. Frances in Baltimore, Maryland is a well-known program for developing polished products, like Jamon Dumas-Johnson. You sign a St. Frances player, you sign a ready-to-rock prospect.

Watching the tape you'll see a football player that could project inside depending ultimately on just how big he gets. At 255 pounds already, there's reason to believe he could be playing at 275 pounds or near it by the time college is complete.

Georgia remains at 11 commits in the 2023 class, and without a true defensive end prospect. Though, they are in a great spot with several EDGE rushers including current commit, Gabriel Harris.

Georgia Football 2023 Commits

  • Pearce Spurlin, TE
  • Raymond Cottrell, WR
  • Bo Hughley, OL
  • CJ Allen, LB
  • Lawson Luckie, TE
  • Gabriel Harris, OLB
  • Joshua Miller, OL
  • AJ Harris, DB
  • Justyn Rhett, DB
  • Peyton Woodring, PK
  • Daniel Harris, DB

DawgsDaily

Where Will Dashawn Womack Commit?

Georgia had a record-shattering year in terms of on-field and NFL Draft success. Three first-round defensive linemen, five defenders in the first round alone, fifteen total draftees, and a national championship to boot. It was quite a year for the Dawgs and head coach Kirby Smart. Though you don't just...
ATHENS, GA
Scarlet Nation

Four-star DE Dashawn Womack becomes LSU's 5th commitment in 4 days

More purple-and-gold recruiting fireworks popped Monday afternoon with the college announcement of four-star Baltimore defensive end Dashawn Womack. The 6-foot-4, 200-pound St. Frances Academy standout committed to LSU over Georgia, Oregon, OIe Miss and Maryland. Womack became the Tigers' fifth addition this Fourth of July weekend to their 2023 class...
BALTIMORE, MD
baltimorefishbowl.com

Maryland Stadium Authority eyes Port Covington as potential site of 10,000-seat soccer stadium

A 10,000-seat soccer stadium could be coming to Port Covington, depending on the results of a feasibility study requested by Mayor Brandon Scott. The Maryland Stadium Authority voted 4 to 0 Tuesday to explore the feasibility of constructing a soccer stadium somewhere in Baltimore City, and to make the Port Covington renewal district one of the areas under consideration.
BALTIMORE, MD
Wbaltv.com

10,000-seat soccer stadium proposed for Baltimore

Baltimore is eyeing Port Covington as one possible site for a proposed state-funded soccer stadium. The Maryland Stadium Authority on Tuesday approved a request from Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott to study the economic impact of a 10,000-seat stadium in the city. The analysis will not be location-specific, but Al Tyler, vice president of the authority's capital projects development group, said Port Covington is "one potential site."
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Elijah Gorham’s Death Inspires Training To Prevent Future Athletics Tragedies

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — It has been nearly 10 months since Mervo High football player Elijah Gorham passed away after suffering a brain injury during a game. Gorham’s mother, Shantres Shaw, says it took nearly an hour for her son to be transported to the hospital. “It’s very important to get to the athletes, to actually get them to where they need to be,” Shaw said. Since the tragedy, Shaw has been calling for change, championing a bill named in her honor that would require middle schools and high schools to develop venue-specific emergency action plans for injuries and severe weather.  In April, Gov. Larry...
BALTIMORE, MD
Daily Voice

Aspiring Maryland Marine Michael Brown Dies, 20

An aspiring US Marine from Maryland was killed last month, his family in Maryland says. Michael Brown's life of service was cut short in the early hours of Monday, June 20, in a hit-and-run crash according to a GoFundMe launched by his sister, Kristin Brown. Details in the crash were not immediately known.
