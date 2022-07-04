BREAKING: Da'Shawn Womack Makes College Decision

One of those premier defensive prospects in the 2023 recruiting cycle is St. Frances Academy in Baltimore, Maryland product Dashawn Womack. Womack is a 6'4, 255-pound defensive end that has a public top-5 of Oregon, Ole Miss, Georgia, LSU, and Maryland and is he to made his collegiate announcement Monday, committing to the LSU Tigers.

The Bulldogs pursued Womack hard, hosting him for an official visit on the first weekend of the summer back in late May but in the end, they missed out on Womack. Sources indicated that following the visit, Georgia felt they were in a good spot for Womack but as the summer progressed and June rounded out, Womack took the four remaining official visits and it was the Tigers who win out in the end.

So, what did Georgia miss out on? Well, a polished and physically prepared football player out of one of the nation's premier high school programs. St. Frances in Baltimore, Maryland is a well-known program for developing polished products, like Jamon Dumas-Johnson. You sign a St. Frances player, you sign a ready-to-rock prospect.

Watching the tape you'll see a football player that could project inside depending ultimately on just how big he gets. At 255 pounds already, there's reason to believe he could be playing at 275 pounds or near it by the time college is complete.

Georgia remains at 11 commits in the 2023 class, and without a true defensive end prospect. Though, they are in a great spot with several EDGE rushers including current commit, Gabriel Harris.

Georgia Football 2023 Commits

Pearce Spurlin, TE

Raymond Cottrell, WR

Bo Hughley, OL

CJ Allen, LB

Lawson Luckie, TE

Gabriel Harris, OLB

Joshua Miller, OL

AJ Harris, DB

Justyn Rhett, DB

Peyton Woodring, PK

Daniel Harris, DB

