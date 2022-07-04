Special Weather Statement issued for Eastern Teton, Southern Rocky Mountain Front by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-06 14:50:00 MDT Expires: 2022-07-06 19:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will relay your report to the National Weather Service office in Great Falls. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM MDT for central and north central Montana. Target Area: Cascade; Chouteau; Judith Basin Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northwestern Judith Basin, south central Chouteau and east central Cascade Counties through 700 PM MDT At 612 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms over northwestern Judith Basin, south central Chouteau and east central Cascade Counties. These storms were moving east or northeast between 10 and 20 mph. HAZARD...Half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Geyser and Raynesford. This includes Highway 200 between mile markers 9 and 34. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...<30 MPH

CASCADE COUNTY, MT ・ 2 HOURS AGO