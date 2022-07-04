"Small town glory." Templeton celebrates July 4th with pancakes and a parade

Festive paradegoers lined the streets of Templeton on Monday for the annual Independence Day Parade.

Before the floats got rolling, the Templeton Fire Department cooked up a pancake breakfast for thousands of community members.

"It's some, you know, small-town glory. You feel the love, which is really fun, and how we all support each other," said Katy Simonin, Templeton resident.

"I have been here for 24 years, and every year the crowd gets bigger and bigger and bigger and bigger," said Greg O'Sullivan who drove a Model-T in the parade.

"The people are all happy and they are all glad to be out. They are wearing their festive colors. The kids are out. It is a family thing. It is really good to see the community with families," said Rex Thornhill, Paso Robles resident.

The mile-long parade route featured floats from local businesses, sports teams, bands, first responders, and many show cars.