"Small town glory." Templeton celebrates July 4th with pancakes and a parade

 2 days ago
Festive paradegoers lined the streets of Templeton on Monday for the annual Independence Day Parade.

Before the floats got rolling, the Templeton Fire Department cooked up a pancake breakfast for thousands of community members.

"It's some, you know, small-town glory. You feel the love, which is really fun, and how we all support each other," said Katy Simonin, Templeton resident.

"I have been here for 24 years, and every year the crowd gets bigger and bigger and bigger and bigger," said Greg O'Sullivan who drove a Model-T in the parade.

"The people are all happy and they are all glad to be out. They are wearing their festive colors. The kids are out. It is a family thing. It is really good to see the community with families," said Rex Thornhill, Paso Robles resident.

The mile-long parade route featured floats from local businesses, sports teams, bands, first responders, and many show cars.

Fourth of July parades and festivities in Atascadero and Templeton, photos

In a blast from a different era, locals greeted friends and neighbors at Templeton’s Fourth of July Parade. The parade included musicians, charros, politicians, floats and antique cars. Further south, hundreds attended the Annual Colony Days Bluegrass Freedom Festival in Atascadero, including many families. People danced and children played...
Celebrating the Fourth of July in SLO County? Here are the best events for family fun

Fourth of July festivities are back in San Luis Obispo County after a two-year pause due to the coronavirus pandemic. Family-friendly activities planned for the Independence Day holiday weekend include pancake breakfasts, barbecues, concerts, parades and, of course, fireworks displays. According to meteorologist John Lindsey, the weather forecast calls for...
Adoptable Pet of the Week: Jake

Posted: 6:21 am, July 4, 2022 by Access Publishing. Loving, spunky Boxer mix is a staff favorite at Woods. – The Adoptable Pet of the Week this week is Jake from Woods Humane Society. Jake is a 7-year-old Boxer mix looking for his forever family. He is an all-American boy who will honorably love you and make you smile every day if you adopt him. He is a total butterball when people give him attention. He’s all about love and affection from people!
Death notices for June 24- July 3

Gary Lynn Miller, age 68, of Paso Robles, passed away on Friday, June 24. Robert Orville Carr, age 87, of Paso Robles, passed away on Tuesday, June 28. Gary Moore, age 83, of Templeton, passed away on Sunday, July 3. The Paso Robles Daily News accepts and publishes local obituaries...
Local female youth attend firefighting camp

– After much preparation and multi-fire agency support, Camp Cinder took place in San Luis Obispo County from June 22 through 26. Camp Cinder is a firefighting-based program in which female high school-age youth are introduced to multiple disciplines of the fire service. Over the course of five days, campers learn and perform hands-on skills pertaining to structural firefighting, wildland firefighting, rescue operations, and first-responder medical interventions.
