You've got to be 'kidding': Herd of goats reduced damage from fire

COLORADO SPRINGS — The El Paso County Coroner’s Office has identified a man killed in a two car crash at Powers Boulevard and Aeroplaza Drive on Friday. At 7:33 a.m. on Friday, July 1, officers with the Sand Creek Division of the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) were dispatched to the intersection of Powers and Aeroplaza regarding a two-vehicle traffic crash. When officers arrived, they determined that a red Mazda was traveling north on Powers while a blue Ford truck was traveling south, making a left turn to go east on Aeroplaza.
Comments / 0