Murrells Inlet, SC

Rain doesn’t stop Murrells Inlet boat parade

By Taylor Maresca
 2 days ago

MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WBTW) — The 39th Annual Murrells Inlet Boat Parade cruised down the MarshWalk just before the rain kicked in.

The Fourth of July celebration is a Grand Strand staple. Dozens of boats float down the water each year sporting their best red, white, and blue.

Many community members make the parade a tradition in their families.

“It’s our second annual family tradition right here in front of Creek Rats,” Harvey Clay said. “We love it. We had such a blast last year that we came back this year.”

Highlights of the event include gathering candy, waving flags and a water gun fight between the boaters and spectators.

“You’re gonna get wet,” Clay said. “You’re gonna cheer. You’re probably going to get laryngitis, cause you’re gonna be a lot of screaming and cheering and hollering.”

This year, the boat parade was longer than usual. The committee decided to wave the registration fee to encourage more boaters to participate.

For those who do not have a boat, locals and visitors enjoy getting to spend time with one other.

“It’s crazy world, but it’s great to have everybody come together for day to celebrate,” Ryan Gibbons said.

Whether from the beach or on summer vacation, residents said being together is what the event is all about.

“That’s what our community’s all about,” Kelly Baisch said. “We love to just be here and see everybody and just be a part of this.”

WBTW News13 provides the latest breaking news, weather, and sports plus top stories from our daily broadcasts for the Myrtle Beach, Florence, and Pee Dee areas.

