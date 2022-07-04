Motorcyclist killed in Seneca, Mo., crashed into rear of pickup; Third Joplin-area motorcycle fatality of July 4 weekend

SENECA, Mo. — Just before 10 a.m. Monday a crash occurred in the northbound lane of MO-43 near Avalon Road on the north side of Seneca.

Police Chief James Altic tells us it was a fatal motorcycle crash. He said they requested assistance from the Missouri State Highway Patrol to process the crash scene.

Bruce Dodge, 60, of Wyandotte, Okla. was operating a 2008 Harley Davidson motorcycle which struck the rear of a pickup truck. The motorcycle was totaled and removed by Doug’s Wrecker.

The pickup, 2020 GMC Sierra, driven by Richard Allen, 61, of Pittsfield, Ill. The pickup was able to be driven from the scene, not requiring a tow truck.

Both vehicles were traveling northbound on MO-43.

“ Seneca fire Seneca District working a accident on Highway 43 North of Seneca please avoid the area both lanes are closed .” — SENECA FIRE & RESCUE FB

Traffic was shut down, north and south for about an hour and a half as troopers investigated. MoDOT Emergency Response, Newton County Sheriff’s Deputies and Seneca Fire assisted.

“ Crash occurred as [Harley Davidson] struck the rear of [GMC pickup] .” – Cpl C Clark of Troop D

Newton County Deputy Coroner Jerry Deems claimed the body and transported to the Coroner’s office.

Dodge was not wearing a safety device.

This is the third motorcycle fatality in the Joplin-area over this Fourth of July Holiday thus far. All three were not wearing helmets.

MISSOURI STATE LAW DOES NOT REQUIRE HELMETS FOR ALL

As of August 28, 2020 : MISSOURI REVISOR OF STATUTES ; 302.026. Motorcycle operators twenty-six years of age or older, no protective headgear required, when — proof of insurance coverage required. — 1. Any qualified motorcycle operator who is twenty-six years of age or older may operate a motorcycle or motortricycle upon any highway of this state without wearing protective headgear if he or she in addition to maintaining proof of financial responsibility in accordance with chapter 303 , is covered by a health insurance policy or other form of insurance which will provide the person with medical benefits for injuries incurred as a result of an accident while operating or riding on a motorcycle or motortricycle.

2. Proof of coverage required by subsection 1 of this section shall be provided, upon request by authorized law enforcement, by showing a copy of the qualified operator’s insurance card.

3. No person shall be stopped, inspected, or detained solely to determine compliance with this section. CROSS REFERENCE: Motorcycle operators with instruction permit, protective headgear required, 302.020

