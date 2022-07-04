ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seneca, MO

Motorcyclist killed in Seneca, Mo., crashed into rear of pickup; Third Joplin-area motorcycle fatality of July 4 weekend

By Shannon Becker
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14g4sU_0gUhb3qD00

SENECA, Mo. — Just before 10 a.m. Monday a crash occurred in the northbound lane of MO-43 near Avalon Road on the north side of Seneca.

Police Chief James Altic tells us it was a fatal motorcycle crash. He said they requested assistance from the Missouri State Highway Patrol to process the crash scene.

Bruce Dodge, 60, of Wyandotte, Okla. was operating a 2008 Harley Davidson motorcycle which struck the rear of a pickup truck.  The motorcycle was totaled and removed by Doug’s Wrecker.

The pickup, 2020 GMC Sierra, driven by Richard Allen, 61, of Pittsfield, Ill.  The pickup was able to be driven from the scene, not requiring a tow truck.

Both vehicles were traveling northbound on MO-43.

Seneca fire Seneca District working a accident on Highway 43 North of Seneca please avoid the area both lanes are closed .” — SENECA FIRE & RESCUE FB

Traffic was shut down, north and south for about an hour and a half as troopers investigated. MoDOT Emergency Response, Newton County Sheriff’s Deputies and Seneca Fire assisted.

Crash occurred as [Harley Davidson] struck the rear of [GMC pickup] .” – Cpl C Clark of Troop D

Newton County Deputy Coroner Jerry Deems claimed the body and transported to the Coroner’s office.

Dodge was not wearing a safety device.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lILnj_0gUhb3qD00

This is the third motorcycle fatality in the Joplin-area over this Fourth of July Holiday thus far.  All three were not wearing helmets.

> RELATED >> TWO LOCAL MEN KILLED IN SEPARATE MOTORCYCLE CRASHES SATURDAY NIGHT

Stay with Joplin News First on KOAM News Now as we continue to cover stories where you live.  Scroll below to sign up for our JLNews1st email list so you don’t miss an article.

MISSOURI STATE LAW DOES NOT REQUIRE HELMETS FOR ALL

As of August 28, 2020 : MISSOURI REVISOR OF STATUTES ; 302.026.  Motorcycle operators twenty-six years of age or older, no protective headgear required, when — proof of insurance coverage required. — 1.  Any qualified motorcycle operator who is twenty-six years of age or older may operate a motorcycle or motortricycle upon any highway of this state without wearing protective headgear if he or she in addition to maintaining proof of financial responsibility in accordance with chapter 303 , is covered by a health insurance policy or other form of insurance which will provide the person with medical benefits for injuries incurred as a result of an accident while operating or riding on a motorcycle or motortricycle.

2.  Proof of coverage required by subsection 1 of this section shall be provided, upon request by authorized law enforcement, by showing a copy of the qualified operator’s insurance card.

3.  No person shall be stopped, inspected, or detained solely to determine compliance with this section. CROSS REFERENCE: Motorcycle operators with instruction permit, protective headgear required, 302.020

FOLLOW OUR SOCIALS, SEE NEWS WHILE YOU SURF…

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KOAM NEWS NOW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
columbusnews-report.com

Driver dies in jet truck explosion

One person, with ties to Cherokee County, has died following an explosion during a jet-fueled semi truck performance at a southwestern Michigan air show. Chris Darnell, 40, died Saturday at the Battle Creek Field of Flight Air Show, where he was driving the SHOCKWAVE Jet Truck down a runway at more than 300 miles per hour. Emergency crews responded after the explosion happened about 1 p.m…
CHEROKEE COUNTY, KS
KTTS

Highway Patrol Says 6 Deaths, One Drowning Over July 4th

(KTTS News) — Six people died in crashes on Missouri roads over the Fourth of July holiday weekend. That’s down from seven deaths on roads last year. The Highway Patrol says two motorcycle riders died in separate crashes in Barton and Newton Counties. A man died in a...
MISSOURI STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Missouri Accidents
City
Seneca, MO
City
Joplin, MO
State
Missouri State
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
Joplin, MO
Accidents
Joplin, MO
Crime & Safety
Seneca, MO
Crime & Safety
koamnewsnow.com

News To Know: Joplin duplex fire, fatal motorcycle crash in Barton County, fatal ATV crash in Newton County and a body recovered from Grand Lake

JOPLIN, Mo. – On Saturday officials say just before midnight a passerby saw flames at a duplex in the Joplin housing authority complex at 409 South Ozark. When fire officials arrived, they found heavy smoke and flames showing. No one was home at one of the duplexes, however, emergency responders rescued a wheelchair bound resident from the other duplex. The Fire Marshall has been called in to investigate the cause of the fire, however, officials say it appears the fire started in the shared attic space above and spread between the two units. Click here to read more about this story.
BARTON COUNTY, MO
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Arson at Historic Joplin Carnegie Library, investigators release security images

JOPLIN, Mo. — Joplin Police investigating the fire last week at Joplin’s Historic Carnegie Library Building are asking for assistance from the public, “that can lead to the arrest and prosecution of the person responsible for this Arson.” Detectives and the Joplin Fire Marshal determined the fire was started intentionally the early morning of Thursday, June 30, 2022. The fire...
JOPLIN, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Motorcycle Crash#Traffic Accident#Gmc Sierra#Troop D Newton County#Coroner#Dodge
koamnewsnow.com

News To Know: Grand Lake drowning victim named, motorcycle fatality, Missouri representative resigns and Oklahoma moves to execute

EUCHA, Ok. – Authorities release the identity of the man who drowned at the Dripping Springs area of Grand Lake over the weekend. Officials say the man, Brexten Green, was a student at Emporia State University in Kansas. The university says Green, originally from Cashion, Oklahoma, was a sophomore and a wide receiver on the football team. Authorities say Green was cliff jumping into the water and did not resurface. For more information on this story, click on the link.
MISSOURI STATE
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Two Joplin-area men killed in separate, unrelated crashes

JOPLIN METRO AREA — Two separate and unrelated motorcycle crashes claimed the lives of two local men on Saturday according to reports from Missouri State Highway Patrol. One man was a longtime city of Carthage employee, the city released a statement Sunday morning. BARTON COUNTY, Mo. — Trooper B O’Sullivan of Missouri State Highway Patrol reports a Jasper, Mo. man...
JOPLIN, MO
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Police share video of ‘Value Them Both’ sign theft

PARSONS, Kan. – Authorities across Kansas take reports of stolen political signs ahead of a vote over abortion rights. This year, a constitutional amendment known as “Value Them Both” will be on the ballot during the Kansas Primary Election on August 2. If passed, the state would have no constitutional right to abortion. That would allow lawmakers to pass restrictive abortion measures.
PARSONS, KS
kttn.com

Patrol reports two arrests on Sunday

The highway patrol reports 53-year-old David Watson of Carterville, in southwestern Missouri, was arrested Sunday morning in DeKalb County. Watson was accused of felony possession of methamphetamine and misdemeanor unlawful use of drug paraphernalia. Watson was taken to the Daviess-DeKalb Regional Jail. An Albany resident, 37-year-old Rachel Clark, was arrested...
DEKALB COUNTY, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Helmets
KXAN

Pedestrian struck, killed by freight train in Missouri

NOEL, Mo. — One person is found dead after being struck by a freight train. It happened just before 9:00 p.m. Tuesday in Noel, Missouri (located near the state lines of Missouri, Arkansas and Oklahoma). Sergeant Travis Sheppard with the Noel Marshal’s Office said a freight train operated by Kansas City Southern, was passing through […]
NOEL, MO
KTTS

Couple Found Dead in Monett on Thursday

Police are investigating a couple’s death in Monett. On Thursday, 71-year-old Daniel Olson, and 64-year-old Tamara Olson were found dead inside a home off West Nellie. The bodies have been sent to the coroner’s office for an autopsy. Officers say that the deaths are under investigation.
MONETT, MO
KOLR10 News

Police investigate death of married couple in Monett

MONETT, Mo. — Two people were found dead in their home by police in Monett June 30. The Monett Police Department found 71-year-old Daniel Olson and his spouse, 64-year-old Tamara Olson, dead in their home near West Nellie Avenue and North Central Avenue. The police are investigating the incident, but said there is no indication […]
MONETT, MO
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

UPDATE: Fayetteville police locate missing teen girl

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — In a social media post on June 24, the Fayetteville Police Department reported that Veronica Soto-Gonzalez, 17, is missing. She is described as 5’4″ and 125 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes, and she is known to wear blue contacts. She was last seen wearing a black hoodie, white jogger pants, and black and white vans.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Joplin, MO
8K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

KOAM News Now provides you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for Joplin, Pittsburg, and the greater four-states area.

 https://www.koamnewsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy