ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Firefighters on high alert for 4th of July

By Blake DeVine
KXAN
KXAN
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4COKef_0gUhau8K00

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Independence Day cookouts are an annual tradition for many folks.

However, they are also a yearly concern for local firefighters in Central Texas.

With plenty of people planning to set off sparks tonight, Lake Travis Fire Rescue is prepared.

“Fireworks are synonymous with celebrating the Fourth of July, so our stations are staffed up and ready to respond,” Lake Travis Fire Rescue spokeswoman Rachel Neutzler said.

On Saturday night, their crews helped put out a large house fire near Lake Travis.

The property sustained more than $2 million’s worth of damage and is classified as a “total loss” according to the Volente Fire Department.

The homeowner, who was home alone at the time of the fire, escaped without injury.

“If you have a fire in your home, you typically have less than three minutes to get out of your home before the conditions inside your home are fatal,” Neutzler said.

Abigail Bautista and her family drove from Dallas to Austin to gather and grill.

This year, they elected to celebrate the festivities without their own fireworks.

“With the wind being what it is and it being extremely hot this summer, we were like, ‘No, we don’t want to risk it ourselves,’” Bautista said.

Although Independence Day signifies the start of the summer grilling season, July is the peak month for grill fires.

“Make sure you stay with the grill,” Neutzler said. “We see a lot of fires happen when people walk away from the grill, and it’s unattended.”

This summer’s historic heat wave and dry conditions have Lake Travis firefighters on high alert.

“We’ve got grass that’s dried out. We’ve got vegetation that’s dried out,” Neutzler said. “It really only takes a spark in order for that to start a major wildfire.”

According to the National Fire Protection Association, 10,600 home fires are started by barbecues on average grills each year.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KXAN Austin.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox7austin.com

Several dangerous incidents happen at Lake Travis on Fourth of July

LAKE TRAVIS, Texas - It was a dangerous Fourth of July weekend on Central Texas waterways. Officials say a man drowned, one person was seriously injured, another person nearly drowned and one swimmer is still missing. "It was really beautiful, the scenery was great, the water felt amazing," said Phil...
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Fire near Florence fully contained, approximately 600 acres burned

FLORENCE, Texas - The structure fire near the DPS training facility off Pecan Branch near Florence is now fully contained, according to Williamson County officials. According to the Texas Intrastate Fire Mutual Aid System (TIFMAS), the fire spread to approximately 600 acres. Crews had been unable to accurately map the size of the fire until Tuesday, July 5, due to difficult terrain.
FLORENCE, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Dallas, TX
Austin, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
City
Austin, TX
KXAN

Victims in Jarrell trench collapse identified

JARRELL, Texas (FOX 44) – UPDATE: The victims in the trench collapse in Jarrell on June 28 have been identified. The Williamson County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed to FOX 44 News that the two men who died in the 24-foot-deep trench are 20-year-old Jimmy Lee Alvarado and 39-year-old Jose Vargas Ramirez, both of Florence, Texas.
JARRELL, TX
spectrumlocalnews.com

Austin man drowns in Guadalupe River on July 4

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas — An Austin man died at Guadalupe River in New Braunfels on the Fourth of July holiday, and it’s believed he drowned. New Braunfels Police Department and New Braunfels Fire Department crews about 5:35 p.m. responded to a call about a possible drowning at a portion of the river located near Gruene Road. When they arrived, they located a man who had been pulled from the river.
NEW BRAUNFELS, TX
fox44news.com

Fireworks lead to several Killeen fires

KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – The Killeen Fire Department sent several units to an area of the Stillhouse Bridge at approximately 10:06 p.m. Monday, following reports of fireworks being set off there. Residents were asked to stay clear of this area. The City of Killeen says the Fire Department...
KILLEEN, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#4th Of July#Independence Day#Firefighters#Grilling
dailytrib.com

Mom rescues kids and pets from Meadowlakes house fire

Kacey Tate had to get four children, three dogs, two cats, and a bearded dragon out of her home at 347 Columbine in Meadowlakes after it caught fire at about 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, July 5. One of the cats is missing, Tate is suffering problems from smoke inhalation, and the house has been destroyed, but no one else was hurt, she said.
MEADOWLAKES, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KXAN

Person nearly drowns in Lake Travis

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin-Travis County EMS paramedics were able to revive a person who was submerged in Lake Travis for 10 minutes Monday evening. Paramedics were called to Mansfield Dam Park just after 7:45 p.m., after an adult went into the water. After the person was brought to shore,...
TRAVIS COUNTY, TX
KXAN

Body of missing swimmer found after three-day search

TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — The body of a missing swimmer was recovered from Lake Travis, the Travis County Sheriff’s Office announced Wednesday. TCSO Lake Patrol Deputies and other agencies responded to calls for the missing swimmer Monday, but first responders said the rescue efforts were not successful. The incident then transitioned to a recovery mission.
TRAVIS COUNTY, TX
KXAN

Is COVID-19 impacting staffing for our first responders?

AUSTIN (KXAN) — With COVID-19 cases rising around Central Texas, KXAN wanted to know how it’s impacting our local first responders. When there’s an emergency, we depend on our first responders, but with COVID-19 cases rising, some departments are seeing a rise in people calling out. “Our...
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Shelter in place on East Howard Lane lifted, Austin police says

AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department says the shelter in place order for the 1500 block of East Howard Lane in North Austin has been lifted. Residents had been asked to avoid the area. According to police, officers were executing warrants at two separate apartments at The Bridge at...
AUSTIN, TX
tinyhousetalk.com

Nancy Yvonne Escape Tiny House in Driftwood, Texas

This is the Nancy Yvonne Escape Tiny House in Driftwood, Texas. It’s an Airbnb tiny home rental/vacation in the Texas Hill Country and Austin, Texas. What do you think?. Don’t miss other awesome tiny house vacations like this, join our Free Tiny House Newsletter. Escape Tiny House near...
DRIFTWOOD, TX
KXAN

KXAN

41K+
Followers
10K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

KXAN.com brings you in-depth, investigative coverage of news, weather and sports

 https://kxan.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy