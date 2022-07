HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. -- A doting grandfather who immigrated from Mexico to give his family a better life, a former preschool teacher who was a faithful member of her synagogue and two parents on a fun outing with their toddler were among the seven people killed in Monday's shooting at a Fourth of July parade in Highland Park, a leafy suburban Chicago town that according to FBI statistics hadn't had a previous murder in more than 20 years.

HIGHLAND PARK, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO