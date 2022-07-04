ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Red Sox win 8th straight on Fourth of July, beat Rays 4-0

By CBS Boston
CBS Boston
CBS Boston
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Y4BIh_0gUhalR100

BOSTON — Trevor Story hit a solo homer, Kutter Crawford pitched 5 1/3 innings of two-hit relief and the Boston Red Sox won their eighth straight Fourth of July game, beating the Tampa Bay Rays 4-0 on Monday.

Franchy Cordero added an RBI single for the Red Sox, who won their second straight game and improved to just 9-16 against AL East rivals.

"Kutter gave us a lot, helped us out a lot in the pen there," Story said. "He looked great."

With a handful of its players wearing long sleeves with stars and stripes on a warm, sunny day, Boston matched its franchise record for consecutive July 4 wins, accomplished from 1901-04 and 1936-39, when teams played doubleheaders.

Tampa Bay had its three-game winning streak halted and lost a road series opener for the eighth straight time. The Rays had just two hits, both singles.

"Kutter Crawford, we've seen him twice now and he's pitched really well against us," Rays manager Kevin Cash said. "Big fastball, threw the breaking ball and had the cutter as well. We just couldn't get anything going. Just never felt like we had a rhythm at the plate at all."

Story put the Red Sox ahead in the fourth, driving a changeup from Josh Fleming (2-4) into the back of Boston's bullpen for his 13th homer.

Boston went with a bullpen game because scheduled starter Michael Wacha was scratched Sunday with what manager Alex Cora called a dead arm. The Red Sox started Austin Davis for two hitless innings before using two more relievers.

Crawford (2-2) struck out eight and walked one and John Schreiber got five outs for his third save.

"I had pretty good command of all five of my pitches," Crawford said. "I was just going right at guys. When I fell behind on the count, I got right back into it with the cutter or curveball. ... The last couple of outings I figured something out that's helped me mechanically."

The Red Sox added a run in the fifth when Christian Arroyo doubled leading off, advanced on a groundout and scored when Rafael Devers was credited with an infield hit after second baseman Isaac Paredes bobbled his grounder trying to make a backhand pickup. Fleming booted a comebacker with the bases loaded for a run before Cordero's single.

Fleming gave up four runs in five innings of relief.

TOUGH STRETCH

Boston opened a stretch of 27 games against teams with winning records.

"Just as important as the first 70 or whatever we played," Cora said. "With our ups and downs and, obviously how we struggled early in the season, if you look at the standings, we are where we're at."

In addition to the Rays, Boston faces the Yankees, Houston, Milwaukee, Cleveland and Toronto during the run.

I'LL TAKE CARE OF IT

Tampa Bay's Yandy Díaz got caught rounding first too wide on his bloop hit to right. Crawford, who came in to cover first, took the throw and sprinted after Díaz before making the tag himself.

"Yeah," he said, breaking into a wide smile when asked if he was showing his 40-yard dash speed.

RAYS SHUFFLE ROSTER

In addition to Raley and Thompson returning, the Rays recalled LHP Josh Fleming from Triple-A Durham and returned RHP Phoenix Sanders and RHP Javy Guerra there. RHP Cristofer Ogando was optioned to Durham.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Rays: Reinstated LHP Brooks Raley and RHP Ryan Thompson from the restricted list.

Red Sox: LHP Chris Sale (out since spring training, stress fracture in his ribcage) is set to make a rehab start for Triple-A Worcester on Wednesday. "Feels good," Cora said. "One, maybe two more down there." … Cora also said Wacha would be checked out. "We don't believe there's something structural there, just kind of like a dead arm," the manager said. … Nathan Eovaldi (injured list, back) and Garrett Whitlock (IL, hip) are both slated to throw off the mound Tuesday.

LHP Jeffrey Springs (3-2, 2.25 ERA) is scheduled to go for the Rays on Tuesday night. Boston RHP Nick Pivetta (8-5, 3.23) is 8-1 with a 1.95 ERA in his last 11 starts.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC Sports

How Sox prospect Brayan Bello performed in MLB debut

Brayan Bello's first big-league appearance is in the books. The Boston Red Sox' top pitching prospect made his much-anticipated MLB debut Wednesday vs. the Tampa Bay Rays at Fenway Park. He pitched four innings, allowing four runs on six hits and three walks while striking out two. Bello's first MLB...
BOSTON, MA
NBC Sports

Brayan Bello to make MLB debut for Red Sox vs. Rays

Highly touted pitching prospect Brayan Bello will make his major league debut for the Boston Red Sox when they host the Tampa Bay Rays in the finale of a three-game series. With starter Rich Hill on the 15-day injured list with a knee sprain, the call went to the 23-year-old right-hander from the Dominican Republic. He has piled up 114 strikeouts over 85 innings in the minors this season.
BOSTON, MA
ClutchPoints

MLB Odds: Rays vs. Red Sox prediction, odds and pick – 7/6/2022

This AL East battle should be a good one! It’s time to continue our MLB odds series with a Rays-Red Sox prediction and pick. Boston took Game 1 while the Rays bounced back and won Game 2. This rubber match should be interesting as a long-time veteran will go up against a rookie pitcher making his MLB debut. 13 years tell them apart as Corey Kluber is still getting it done at age 36. Brayan Bello debuts for the Red Sox who are looking to fill sports as ace Chris Sale is looming a return. Boston is up by one game on the Rays in the AL East standings and so this proves to be a crucial game for both teams.
BOSTON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
City
Boston, MA
City
Tampa, FL
Local
Massachusetts Sports
Boston, MA
Sports
Saint Petersburg, FL
Sports
City
Saint Petersburg, FL
CBS Boston

Don Sweeney provides update on possible David Krejci reunion with Bruins

BOSTON -- Since the end of the Bruins' season, murmurs of a David Krejci reunion have persisted. They're now sure to continue a bit longer. Speaking to reporters in Montreal ahead of the NHL Draft, general manager Don Sweeney provided an update of sorts on the potential of Krejci returning to the Bruins after spending last year playing in his native Czech Republic.
BOSTON, MA
numberfire.com

Bobby Dalbec sitting for Red Sox on Wednesday

Boston Red Sox infielder Bobby Dalbec is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Tampa Bay Rays. Dalbec will move to the bench on Wednesday with Jackie Bradley Jr. starting in right field. Bradley will bat ninth versus right-hander Corey Kluber and the Rays. numberFire's models project...
BOSTON, MA
The Hockey Writers

Bruins Path to a Successful 2022 NHL Draft

The 2022 NHL Entry Draft kicks off Thursday night at the Bell Centre in Montreal with the first round. The Boston Bruins are currently not scheduled to select on opening night after they traded their first-round pick to the Anaheim Ducks at the trade deadline in March to acquire Hampus Lindholm. General manager(GM) Don Sweeney was able to lock up Lindholm, who was scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent on July 13, to an eight-year extension to keep him with the Black and Gold as a partner of Charlie McAvoy.
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Yandy Díaz
Person
Alex Cora
Person
Nathan Eovaldi
Person
Michael Wacha
Person
Brooks Raley
Person
Homer
Person
Javy Guerra
Person
Rafael Devers
Person
Nick Pivetta
NBC Sports

Cam Neely feels 'very positive' about potential Pastrnak extension

Boston Bruins president Cam Neely and general manager Don Sweeney held a press conference Wednesday in Quebec to discuss the future of the team. In the press conference, Neely announced that Sweeney will meet with David Pastrnak's agent, J.P. Barry, over the next two days in Montreal. "I believe Don's...
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

CBS Boston

Boston, MA
61K+
Followers
25K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news, sports, and weather in Boston from WBZ CBS 4.

 https://boston.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy