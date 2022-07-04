ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Suspect in custody in connection with pallet fire at Walmart

By Jennifer McRae
CBS Denver
CBS Denver
 2 days ago

Police in Thornton have a suspect in custody in connection to a pallet fire that happened Monday morning. The fire broke out just before 9 a.m. at the Walmart store located at 9901 Grant St.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WXzjf_0gUhajfZ00
Thornton Fire Dept.

Several pallets and cardboard boxes were burning which caused a lot of smoke. That smoke billowed onto Interstate 25 which forced a lane closure for a short period of time.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HbEDd_0gUhajfZ00
Thornton Fire Dept.

The fire was quickly extinguished with no injuries.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3c0O3k_0gUhajfZ00
Thornton Fire Dept.

The suspect has not been identified.

