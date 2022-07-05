ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

Flight cancellations ease slightly as July 4 weekend ends

By David Koenig Ap Airlines Writer
ABC News
ABC News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2P1hrc_0gUhadND00

Travelers flying home from July Fourth getaways faced flight delays Monday, but airlines were canceling fewer flights than in the days leading up to the holiday weekend.

Since holiday weekend travel picked up on Thursday, airlines have canceled more than 2,200 U.S. flights, and another 25,000 were delayed.

Airports were packed.

More than 9 million flyers flocked to U.S. airports between Thursday and Sunday, peaking at 2.49 million, a pandemic-era record, on Friday, according to figures from the Transportation Security Administration.

By late Monday afternoon on the East Coast, more than 2,200 U.S. flights had been delayed and more than 200 canceled, according to FlightAware.

The good news: Those numbers were down sharply from recent days.

Flying during the peak vacation season has always been challenging. Big crowds and summer thunderstorms can quickly overwhelm an airline's operations. That has been compounded this summer by shortages of pilots and other workers.

“It's not just in North America, it's everywhere,” said John Grant, an analyst for OAG, a travel-date provider based in the United Kingdom. “It's a combination of available resources and demand picking up much more quickly than anyone anticipated.”

Grant said labor shortages in Europe and North America have affected airlines, their suppliers including caterers and aircraft fuelers, airports and air traffic controllers. He sees no reason to think the situation will improve anytime this summer.

In the U.S., the rate of cancellations over the last two weeks is up 59% from the same period in 2019, before the pandemic, likely due to a combination of weather, staffing shortages and air-traffic issues.

However, the rate of delayed flights is only slightly worse than it was in the last summer before the pandemic — 19.7% then, 21.5% now, according to FlightAware numbers.

While some of the disruption was due to bad weather, especially along the East Coast for part of the weekend, airlines also made unforced errors.

American Airlines accidentally dropped pilot assignments for thousands of flights in July because of a glitch in its scheduling program. A spokesman for the airline said Monday that the problem had been fixed and crew assignments had been restored for “the vast majority” of flights. He said the issue had no effect on July Fourth travel.

Ed Sicher, the new president of the union representing American's pilots, said the airline had disregarded their contract by unilaterally reassigning pilots to about 80% of the affected flights.

Sicher said the union and airline are negotiating extra pay for pilots who had trips dropped, then restored during "this debacle.”

Comments / 0

Related
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Worst U.S. Airport for Summer Travel

Air travel is now harder than it’s been in years. Airlines are short staffed. This includes pilots who retired during the pandemic, and onboard crews who do not believe they are paid enough. The same goes for baggage handlers and other ground crew. It’s no wonder that on-time arrivals and departures are affected – more […]
NEWARK, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Europe#July Fourth#Flyers#Flightaware#Oag
Daily Mail

Protest on the runway: Southwest Airlines pilots line up in anger at poor staffing and long hours as airport chaos continues across the nation with 200 flight canceled today after 14,000 over the weekend

Nearly 1,300 Southwest Airline pilots gathered outside the Dallas Love Field airport on Tuesday to protest ongoing staff shortages as travel chaos continued on the first official day of summer - with more than 200 flights across the United States canceled. The Southwest Pilots Association called for better treatment of...
DALLAS, TX
morningbrew.com

What’s behind the mess at airports?

This holiday weekend, even your one friend who claims to love spending time at the airport is probably dreading a visit to Terminal C. Air travel is expected to be chaotic as a surge in passengers for July Fourth poses a major test for airlines that are already hanging on by a thread.
LIFESTYLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
American Airlines
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Daily Mail

Fourth of July 'Airmageddon' continues: More than 1,400 flights were canceled on the first two days of the holiday weekend as a total of 13 million people are expected to pass through airports

Travel chaos continued on Monday with nearly 170 flights canceled and over 600 delayed before 9 a.m., on the busiest Independence Day weekend since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. United Airlines canceled 34 flights and delayed 64 so far this morning; American Airlines canceled 19 and delayed 63; and...
LIFESTYLE
The US Sun

Flights cancelled LIVE: BA cancels MORE trips leaving Brits’ summer plans in RUINS; plus easyJet, TUI & Ryanair latest

TENS of thousands of passengers are anticipating turmoil this summer as airlines prepare to announce a new wave of cancellations. On Friday, it was reported that EasyJet is already cancelling thousands of flights this summer due to staff shortages. The airline has said: “The vast majority of customers’ flights will...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
UPI News

More flights canceled in U.S. after hundreds scrapped over weekend

June 20 (UPI) -- Hundreds of flights were canceled nationwide and thousands were delayed over the weekend due to various factors, including staffing shortages and severe weather. According to FlightAware, there were 921 cancellations on Sunday and 6,100 delays at U.S. airports. The troubles followed thousands of other flight cancellations...
WEATHER
CBS News

Delta pilots to picket amid surging flight cancellations

Hundreds of off-duty Delta Air Lines pilots plan to picket this week, demanding a pay increase and that the carrier change their schedules to reduce flight disruptions. The Air Line Pilots Association said in a statement Monday that its nearly 14,000 members are working longer hours even as the airlines cancel thousands of flights, angering customers.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
AOL Corp

Nearly 9 million passengers traveled through U.S. airports over holiday weekend

About 8.8 million passengers took to the skies over the holiday weekend, braving delays, cancellations — and higher airfares. The latest data from the Transportation Security Administration show that from Friday to Monday, the number of passengers screened at official security checkpoints fell just short of 2019 levels — although the figure Friday did surpass pre-pandemic levels, as did the total for Thursday.
LIFESTYLE
ABC News

ABC News

731K+
Followers
163K+
Post
406M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy