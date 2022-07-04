ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Red Sox win 8th straight on Fourth of July, beat Rays 4-0

By KEN POWTAK
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eosr5_0gUha3sQ00
1 of 10

BOSTON (AP) — Trevor Story hit a solo homer, Kutter Crawford pitched 5 1/3 innings of two-hit relief and the Boston Red Sox won their eighth straight Fourth of July game, beating the Tampa Bay Rays 4-0 on Monday.

Franchy Cordero added an RBI single for the Red Sox, who won their second straight game and improved to just 9-16 against AL East rivals.

“Kutter gave us a lot, helped us out a lot in the pen there,” Story said. “He looked great.”

With a handful of its players wearing long sleeves with stars and stripes on a warm, sunny day, Boston matched its franchise record for consecutive July 4 wins, accomplished from 1901-04 and 1936-39, when teams played doubleheaders.

Tampa Bay had its three-game winning streak halted and lost a road series opener for the eighth straight time. The Rays had just two hits, both singles.

“Kutter Crawford, we’ve seen him twice now and he’s pitched really well against us,” Rays manager Kevin Cash said. “Big fastball, threw the breaking ball and had the cutter as well. We just couldn’t get anything going. Just never felt like we had a rhythm at the plate at all.”

Story put the Red Sox ahead in the fourth, driving a changeup from Josh Fleming (2-4) into the back of Boston’s bullpen for his 13th homer.

Boston went with a bullpen game because scheduled starter Michael Wacha was scratched Sunday with what manager Alex Cora called a dead arm. The Red Sox started Austin Davis for two hitless innings before using two more relievers.

Crawford (2-2) struck out eight and walked one and John Schreiber got five outs for his third save.

“I had pretty good command of all five of my pitches,” Crawford said. “I was just going right at guys. When I fell behind on the count, I got right back into it with the cutter or curveball. ... The last couple of outings I figured something out that’s helped me mechanically.”

The Red Sox added a run in the fifth when Christian Arroyo doubled leading off, advanced on a groundout and scored when Rafael Devers was credited with an infield hit after second baseman Isaac Paredes bobbled his grounder trying to make a backhand pickup. Fleming booted a comebacker with the bases loaded for a run before Cordero’s single.

Fleming gave up four runs in five innings of relief.

TOUGH STRETCH

Boston opened a stretch of 27 games against teams with winning records.

“Just as important as the first 70 or whatever we played,” Cora said. “With our ups and downs and, obviously how we struggled early in the season, if you look at the standings, we are where we’re at.”

In addition to the Rays, Boston faces the Yankees, Houston, Milwaukee, Cleveland and Toronto during the run.

I’LL TAKE CARE OF IT

Tampa Bay’s Yandy Díaz got caught rounding first too wide on his bloop hit to right. Crawford, who came in to cover first, took the throw and sprinted after Díaz before making the tag himself.

“Yeah,” he said, breaking into a wide smile when asked if he was showing his 40-yard dash speed.

RAYS SHUFFLE ROSTER

In addition to Raley and Thompson returning, the Rays recalled LHP Josh Fleming from Triple-A Durham and returned RHP Phoenix Sanders and RHP Javy Guerra there. RHP Cristofer Ogando was optioned to Durham.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Rays: Reinstated LHP Brooks Raley and RHP Ryan Thompson from the restricted list.

Red Sox: LHP Chris Sale (out since spring training, stress fracture in his ribcage) is set to make a rehab start for Triple-A Worcester on Wednesday. “Feels good,” Cora said. “One, maybe two more down there.” … Cora also said Wacha would be checked out. “We don’t believe there’s something structural there, just kind of like a dead arm,” the manager said. … Nathan Eovaldi (injured list, back) and Garrett Whitlock (IL, hip) are both slated to throw off the mound Tuesday.

LHP Jeffrey Springs (3-2, 2.25 ERA) is scheduled to go for the Rays on Tuesday night. Boston RHP Nick Pivetta (8-5, 3.23) is 8-1 with a 1.95 ERA in his last 11 starts.

___

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Wednesday Sports in Brief

CLEVELAND (AP) — Baker Mayfield’s rocky run with the Cleveland Browns has officially ended. The Browns traded the divisive quarterback and former No. 1 overall draft pick to the Carolina Panthers for a future draft pick on Wednesday. Mayfield was pushed out of his starting job by the...
CLEVELAND, OH
The Associated Press

Dodgers beat Rockies 2-1 on Betts' infield single in 9th

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Cody Bellinger scored the winning run on Mookie Betts’ infield single with the bases loaded in the ninth inning, and the Los Angeles Dodgers edged the Colorado Rockies 2-1 on Wednesday night to complete a three-game sweep. Dodgers starter Mitch White and three relievers combined to allow only one hit — a single by Brendan Rodgers in the sixth. Bellinger, who had three hits, and Gavin Lux opened the ninth with back-to-back singles. Lux hit a bleeder to the open left side of the infield with the shift on that allowed Bellinger to reach third. The Rockies then went to a five-man infield, bringing in center fielder Garrett Hampson and leaving only Kris Bryant and Charlie Blackmon to patrol the outfield. Pinch-hitter Will Smith drew a walk to load the bases for Betts with nobody out.
DENVER, CO
The Associated Press

Chris Sale strikes out 5 in what could be final rehab start

WORCESTER, Mass. (AP) — Chris Sale struggled to calm himself down on Wednesday night in what was expected to be his last rehab start before he rejoins his teammates in Boston. Now the Red Sox brass will have to decide whether to pump the brakes on their erstwhile ace’s return. Sale struck out five Triple-A batters before leaving when he walked in a run with two outs in the fourth inning — his fifth walk of the night — then said he was ready to reclaim his spot in the Boston rotation. “I’m very ready,” he said. “I know today was a little bit of a hiccup, but there’s nothing that can’t be ironed out.”
BOSTON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
City
Boston, MA
City
Tampa, FL
Local
Massachusetts Sports
Boston, MA
Sports
Saint Petersburg, FL
Sports
City
Saint Petersburg, FL
ClutchPoints

MLB Odds: Rays vs. Red Sox prediction, odds and pick – 7/6/2022

This AL East battle should be a good one! It’s time to continue our MLB odds series with a Rays-Red Sox prediction and pick. Boston took Game 1 while the Rays bounced back and won Game 2. This rubber match should be interesting as a long-time veteran will go up against a rookie pitcher making his MLB debut. 13 years tell them apart as Corey Kluber is still getting it done at age 36. Brayan Bello debuts for the Red Sox who are looking to fill sports as ace Chris Sale is looming a return. Boston is up by one game on the Rays in the AL East standings and so this proves to be a crucial game for both teams.
BOSTON, MA
The Associated Press

Royals hit 3 HRs off Javier, end Astros' 8-game win streak

HOUSTON (AP) — Whit Merrifield, Hunter Dozier and Emmanuel Rivera all homered as the Kansas City Royals roughed up Cristian Javier early and held on for a 7-4 win over Houston on Wednesday night, ending the Astros’ major league-best eight-game winning streak. Javier (6-4) had allowed one hit in 14 innings over his last two starts, which included seven innings of a combined no-hitter against the Yankees on June 25. He struck out 27 in those two appearances, both wins. But the Royals got to him almost immediately. Merrifield sent Javier’s third pitch into the seats in left field for his fourth homer this season. Javier walked Andrew Benintendi before Dozier’s two-out shot to the Crawford Boxes in left field made it 3-0. Rivera homered to left-center in the second. Brad Keller (4-9) allowed five hits and four runs in 5 2/3 innings and the Royals’ bullpen shut the Astros down the rest of the way. Scott Barlow allowed one hit in a scoreless ninth for his 13th save.
HOUSTON, TX
The Associated Press

Mets rally in 9th, score 5 in 10th to beat Reds 8-3

CINCINNATI (AP) — Brandon Nimmo’s three-run homer capped a five-run 10th inning and the New York Mets came back late to beat the Cincinnati Reds 8-3 on Wednesday night. Starling Marte grounded an RBI double over third base off Hunter Strickland with one out in the ninth, scoring Nimmo from first to tie the game at 3. Dominic Smith’s double off Dauri Moreta (0-2) drove home pinch-runner Ender Inciarte from second base with the go-ahead run in the 10th. James McCann delivered an RBI single before Nimmo’s shot sent the NL East leaders to their 20th series win this season — they took two of three from the last-place Reds. “Even though it’s Cincinnati and it’s a hitter’s ballpark, it’s huge,” Nimmo said. “We know we’re a good offense but we also faced good pitching the last few days. We know we’re capable of it. This does nothing but add confidence to the offense and for the guys in the clubhouse.”
CINCINNATI, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Yandy Díaz
Person
Alex Cora
Person
Nathan Eovaldi
Person
Michael Wacha
Person
Brooks Raley
Person
Homer
Person
Rafael Devers
Person
Javy Guerra
Person
Nick Pivetta
The Associated Press

Schwarber homers twice, Phillies still fall to Nationals 3-2

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Kyle Schwarber insists — even as he launches balls deep into the seats at such a pace he could set several Phillies home run records — that nothing has changed about his stance, his routine, his mental approach. “I just always go back to the process,” Schwarber said. “They’re just happening to go out of the park. It’s not like I’m going up there trying to hit a home run.” He just could have used some help at the plate to keep the Phillies rolling. Josiah Gray struck out a career-high 11 and shook off Schwarber’s second consecutive two-homer game to help the last-place Washington Nationals beat Philadelphia 3-2 on Wednesday night.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Yardbarker

Rays' Hot Bats Go Silent in 2-Hit Shutout to Red Sox

BOSTON, Mass. — So much for getting hot and staying hot. Fresh off a three-game stretch where they scored 24 runs and had 41 hits in Toronto, the Rays could manage only two harmless singles on Monday, falling 4-0 to the Boston Red Sox. It was the eighth straight loss for the Rays in road series openers.
BOSTON, MA
The Associated Press

Judge, Hicks hit grand slams as Yankees pound Pirates 16-0

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Aaron Judge felt like he was “stuck” on 29 home runs for “a while.” Of course, “a while” is a relative term when it comes to the New York Yankees slugger. What Judge considered a drought of sorts was in reality a span of four games. One mighty swing put Judge back on track and helped the Yankees start the second half of their schedule with a bang. Judge sent a laser to the seats in left field in the eighth inning for his third career grand slam — and 30th homer of the season, most in the majors — as New York drilled the Pittsburgh Pirates 16-0 on Wednesday night to split their two-game interleague set.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Boston Red Sox#Rbi#The Red Sox
NBC Sports

Brayan Bello to make MLB debut for Red Sox vs. Rays

Highly touted pitching prospect Brayan Bello will make his major league debut for the Boston Red Sox when they host the Tampa Bay Rays in the finale of a three-game series. With starter Rich Hill on the 15-day injured list with a knee sprain, the call went to the 23-year-old right-hander from the Dominican Republic. He has piled up 114 strikeouts over 85 innings in the minors this season.
BOSTON, MA
NBC Sports

How Sox prospect Brayan Bello performed in MLB debut

Brayan Bello's first big-league appearance is in the books. The Boston Red Sox' top pitching prospect made his much-anticipated MLB debut Wednesday vs. the Tampa Bay Rays at Fenway Park. He pitched four innings, allowing four runs on six hits and three walks while striking out two. Bello's first MLB...
BOSTON, MA
numberfire.com

Bobby Dalbec sitting for Red Sox on Wednesday

Boston Red Sox infielder Bobby Dalbec is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Tampa Bay Rays. Dalbec will move to the bench on Wednesday with Jackie Bradley Jr. starting in right field. Bradley will bat ninth versus right-hander Corey Kluber and the Rays. numberFire's models project...
BOSTON, MA
The Associated Press

Kiermaier knocks in 4, Rays beat Red Sox 8-4 at Fenway

BOSTON (AP) — Kevin Kiermaier hit an early three-run double and broke a tie with an RBI grounder during a four-run sixth inning that sent the Tampa Bay Rays past the Boston Red Sox 8-4 on Tuesday night. Yandy Díaz had three singles and an RBI as the Rays evened the three-game series between AL East rivals at one apiece. Xander Bogaerts and Trevor Story homered for Boston, and J.D. Martinez had two doubles and a single. The Red Sox had won five straight at home before the Rays prevailed in driving rain that started in the seventh and continued until Jason Adam, Tampa Bay’s sixth pitcher, retired Story for the final out in worsening conditions. The Red Sox were 2 for 12 with runners in scoring position and left 11 on base overall. Boston failed to capitalize in the fifth after Rob Refsnyder led off with a single and Martinez followed with a double that got past right fielder Josh Lowe as he made a diving attempt to catch the ball.
BOSTON, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Boston Red Sox
MLB Teams
Tampa Bay Rays
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
MLB
The Associated Press

Steinbrenner realizes may take record price to keep Judge

Yankees owner Hal Steinbrenner realizes there is a chance the price may be going up to sign Aaron Judge to a long-term contract after the star slugger’s outstanding first half. Judge turned down an eight-year contract worth $230.5 million to $234.5 million, cutting off talks ahead of the April 8 opener and saying he wouldn’t negotiate again until after the season. Judge’s representatives wanted a nine-year deal in excess of the average annual value of Los Angeles Angels outfielder Mike Trout’s contract, which comes to $319.6 million, a person familiar with the negotiations said then, speaking on condition of anonymity because Judge’s stance was not made public. “Is it a possibility? Of course it’s a possibility,” Steinbrenner said Wednesday during his midseason media availability. “But cross that bridge when I come to it.” Judge, eligible for free agency after the World Series, leads the major leagues with 29 homers. He is second in the AL with 60 RBIs and is batting .281, a big reason the Yankees began Wednesday with a major league-best 58-23 record and a 13-game lead in the AL East.
MLB
The Associated Press

Cabrera makes case for All-Star Game, Tigers sweep Guardians

DETROIT (AP) — Miguel Cabrera hit a two-out, two-run single in the fifth inning as part of his 3 RBI-day to help the Detroit Tigers beat the Guardians 8-2 on Wednesday, completing a four-game sweep against Cleveland for the first time since 2013. Tigers’ pitcher Michael Pineda (2-3) allowed two runs and five hits over five innings, then four teammates combined to pitch four innings of scoreless relief. Detroit is 7-2 against the Guardians this year and is set up to win the season series against them for the first time since 2015. Franmil Reyes hit a solo shot off Pineda in the second to start the score for Cleveland, but the Tigers went ahead in the home half of the inning when Kody Clemens and Tucker Barnhart hit RBI singles.
DETROIT, MI
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

976K+
Followers
467K+
Post
438M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy