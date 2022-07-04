ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

O’s beat Rangers 7-6 on a hit batter, 37-44 at midpoint

By TODD KARPOVICH
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gIP6M_0gUhZf6C00
1 of 10

BALTIMORE (AP) — Jorge Mateo limped to first base when Matt Moore hit him near the left knee with the bases loaded in the 10th inning, and the Baltimore Orioles reached the season’s halfway point by coming from behind late to beat the Texas Rangers 7-6 Monday.

Rookie Adley Rutschman, who began the day in an 0-for-18 skid, tied the score against Joe Barlow with a two-out RBI double in the ninth that hit off the right-field wall.

Rougned Odor led off the 10th with a bunt single off Moore that advanced automatic runner Austin Hays to third, and Moore intentionally walked Ramón Urías to load the bases. Moore (3-1) then hit Mateo with his next pitch, a 93.5 mph fastball.

“Total team play,” Orioles manager Brandon Hyde said. “Great bunt. Makes the pitcher come off the mound. Tough play for him. That was huge.”

Mateo bent over in pain for about six seconds. After crossing the plate, Hays accompanied a hobbling Mateo to first along with Cedric Mullins, who was on deck, and Odor.

“We are the kind of group where we are all together,” Odor said. “We are like a family. When you have a team like that, a lot of good things can happen. That’s why we’ve been having those comeback games.”

In the third inning, Mateo had reached on a catcher’s interference call on Meibrys Viloria and scored on Cedric Mullins’ double.

Baltimore got its sixth walkoff win and reached the season’s midpoint at 37-44, a vast improvement from 27-54 at the halfway point last year. The Orioles are 23-20 following a 14-24 start.

Bryan Baker (3-3) struck out two in a hitless 10th for the Orioles, who won despite going 2 for 12 with runners in scoring position

Orioles starter Dean Kremer allowed five runs and eight hits with four strikeouts and two walks over 4 2/3 innings — his shortest outing since his season debut on June 5.

“Huge props to the offense and the bullpen,” Kremer said. “They picked me up big time. To come back like that, pretty good.”

Adolis García’s fifth-inning sacrifice fly pulled the Rangers to 2-1. Texas scored four more times in the inning on Nathaniel Lowe’s RBI single and Mitch Garver’s three-run homer.

Mullins cut the gap to 5-3 in the fifth with his seventh homer. The Orioles tied the score in the sixth on an error by Lowe on Jonathan Araúz’s hard grounder that allowed two runs to score.

Marcus Semien’s ninth-inning homer off Jorge López put the Rangers ahead 6-5. Trey Mancini singled leading off the bottom half and Rutschman, who had singled in the second, hit his 12th double in 35 games as Barlow blew a save for the third time in 13 chances.

Texas starter Dane Dunning gave up five runs — three earned — and seven hits in 5 1/3 innings.

“You can’t take these guys lightly,” Rangers manager Chris Woodward said. “Their bullpen is very good and they have some good arms down there. If you take these guys lightly, they’ll whup. We kind of saw that a little bit last year.”

HOLIDAY AFFAIR

The Orioles hosted their first game on the Fourth of July since 2008 also against Texas. Baltimore won that game 10-4.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Urías was reinstated from the 10-day IL with an oblique injury. He lined out as a pinch hitter in the eighth. INF Richie Martin was optioned to Triple-A Norfolk.

Rangers: RHP Spencer Howard will be put on the roster to start Tuesday. He is 0-1 with a 12.15 ERA in one start and two relief appearances this season.

Orioles: ​​RHP Austin Voth (0-1, 7.34 ERA) will make his first career appearance against the Rangers.

___

Comments / 0

 

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

More
 

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Chris Sale strikes out 5 in what could be final rehab start

WORCESTER, Mass. (AP) — Chris Sale struggled to calm himself down on Wednesday night in what was expected to be his last rehab start before he rejoins his teammates in Boston. Now the Red Sox brass will have to decide whether to pump the brakes on their erstwhile ace’s return. Sale struck out five Triple-A batters before leaving when he walked in a run with two outs in the fourth inning — his fifth walk of the night — then said he was ready to reclaim his spot in the Boston rotation. “I’m very ready,” he said. “I know today was a little bit of a hiccup, but there’s nothing that can’t be ironed out.”
BOSTON, MA
numberfire.com

Rangers' Brad Miller sitting Monday versus Orioles

The Texas Rangers did not list Brad Miller in their starting lineup for Monday's game against the Baltimore Orioles. Miller will take the afternoon off while Mitch Garver starts at designated hitter and bats sixth. Miller has 7 home runs, 16 runs, 27 RBI, and 4 stolen bases in his...
BALTIMORE, MD
numberfire.com

Mitch Garver batting sixth for Rangers versus Orioles Monday

The Texas Rangers listed Mitch Garver as their designated hitter for Monday's game against the Baltimore Orioles. Garver will bat sixth as the team's designated hitter Monday while Brad Miller takes a seat. Garver has a $2,500 salary on FanDuel and is projected to score 10.3 fantasy points against the...
ARLINGTON, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Baltimore, MD
State
Texas State
Local
Maryland Sports
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Sports
The Associated Press

Royals hit 3 HRs off Javier, end Astros' 8-game win streak

HOUSTON (AP) — Whit Merrifield, Hunter Dozier and Emmanuel Rivera all homered as the Kansas City Royals roughed up Cristian Javier early and held on for a 7-4 win over Houston on Wednesday night, ending the Astros’ major league-best eight-game winning streak. Javier (6-4) had allowed one hit in 14 innings over his last two starts, which included seven innings of a combined no-hitter against the Yankees on June 25. He struck out 27 in those two appearances, both wins. But the Royals got to him almost immediately. Merrifield sent Javier’s third pitch into the seats in left field for his fourth homer this season. Javier walked Andrew Benintendi before Dozier’s two-out shot to the Crawford Boxes in left field made it 3-0. Rivera homered to left-center in the second. Brad Keller (4-9) allowed five hits and four runs in 5 2/3 innings and the Royals’ bullpen shut the Astros down the rest of the way. Scott Barlow allowed one hit in a scoreless ninth for his 13th save.
HOUSTON, TX
The Associated Press

Mets rally in 9th, score 5 in 10th to beat Reds 8-3

CINCINNATI (AP) — Brandon Nimmo’s three-run homer capped a five-run 10th inning and the New York Mets came back late to beat the Cincinnati Reds 8-3 on Wednesday night. Starling Marte grounded an RBI double over third base off Hunter Strickland with one out in the ninth, scoring Nimmo from first to tie the game at 3. Dominic Smith’s double off Dauri Moreta (0-2) drove home pinch-runner Ender Inciarte from second base with the go-ahead run in the 10th. James McCann delivered an RBI single before Nimmo’s shot sent the NL East leaders to their 20th series win this season — they took two of three from the last-place Reds. “Even though it’s Cincinnati and it’s a hitter’s ballpark, it’s huge,” Nimmo said. “We know we’re a good offense but we also faced good pitching the last few days. We know we’re capable of it. This does nothing but add confidence to the offense and for the guys in the clubhouse.”
CINCINNATI, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marcus Semien
Person
Rougned Odor
Person
Dean Kremer
Person
Austin Hays
Person
Meibrys Viloria
Person
Adley Rutschman
Person
Mitch Garver
Person
Jorge Mateo
Person
Austin Voth
The Associated Press

Schwarber homers twice, Phillies still fall to Nationals 3-2

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Kyle Schwarber insists — even as he launches balls deep into the seats at such a pace he could set several Phillies home run records — that nothing has changed about his stance, his routine, his mental approach. “I just always go back to the process,” Schwarber said. “They’re just happening to go out of the park. It’s not like I’m going up there trying to hit a home run.” He just could have used some help at the plate to keep the Phillies rolling. Josiah Gray struck out a career-high 11 and shook off Schwarber’s second consecutive two-homer game to help the last-place Washington Nationals beat Philadelphia 3-2 on Wednesday night.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Associated Press

Schoop has 6 hits in DH as Tigers sweep Guardians

DETROIT (AP) — Jonathan Schoop had two singles to close out a six-hit day, Eric Haase had his sixth home run and Tyler Alexander pitched three-plus scoreless innings of relief to lead the Detroit Tigers to a 5-3 win in the second game on Monday night for a sweep of the day-night doubleheader against the Cleveland Guardians.
DETROIT, MI
The Associated Press

Steinbrenner realizes may take record price to keep Judge

Yankees owner Hal Steinbrenner realizes there is a chance the price may be going up to sign Aaron Judge to a long-term contract after the star slugger’s outstanding first half. Judge turned down an eight-year contract worth $230.5 million to $234.5 million, cutting off talks ahead of the April 8 opener and saying he wouldn’t negotiate again until after the season. Judge’s representatives wanted a nine-year deal in excess of the average annual value of Los Angeles Angels outfielder Mike Trout’s contract, which comes to $319.6 million, a person familiar with the negotiations said then, speaking on condition of anonymity because Judge’s stance was not made public. “Is it a possibility? Of course it’s a possibility,” Steinbrenner said Wednesday during his midseason media availability. “But cross that bridge when I come to it.” Judge, eligible for free agency after the World Series, leads the major leagues with 29 homers. He is second in the AL with 60 RBIs and is batting .281, a big reason the Yankees began Wednesday with a major league-best 58-23 record and a 13-game lead in the AL East.
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Midpoint#The Baltimore Orioles#Rbi
The Associated Press

Cabrera makes case for All-Star Game, Tigers sweep Guardians

DETROIT (AP) — Miguel Cabrera hit a two-out, two-run single in the fifth inning as part of his 3 RBI-day to help the Detroit Tigers beat the Guardians 8-2 on Wednesday, completing a four-game sweep against Cleveland for the first time since 2013. Tigers’ pitcher Michael Pineda (2-3) allowed two runs and five hits over five innings, then four teammates combined to pitch four innings of scoreless relief. Detroit is 7-2 against the Guardians this year and is set up to win the season series against them for the first time since 2015. Franmil Reyes hit a solo shot off Pineda in the second to start the score for Cleveland, but the Tigers went ahead in the home half of the inning when Kody Clemens and Tucker Barnhart hit RBI singles.
DETROIT, MI
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

976K+
Followers
467K+
Post
438M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy