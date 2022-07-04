Couple rescued from Lake Michigan

MICHIGAN CITY – Indiana Conservation Officers are investigating after a husband and wife were pulled from the water at Washington Park Beach yesterday. At approximately 6:45 p.m., emergency personnel was dispatched regarding two swimmers in deep water in the beach area of Lake Michigan who began to struggle against the current and went below the surface.
Like the fictional town of Brigadoon that reappears for one day every one hundred years, the shipwrecked schooner The Contest seems to re-appear briefly every few decades. The skeletal remains of The Contest show up at Sylvan Beach on the Lake Michigan shore, about seventeen miles north of Muskegon. For the longest time, the wreck was believed to be that of the LC Woodruff that sank in 1878; but on closer inspection, it was determined that it is indeed the remains of The Contest.
GOSHEN, Ind. -- The Freedom Fest Air Show will take place at the Goshen Municipal Airport on Saturday. In addition to the Air Force pilots showing off their skills, the show includes kid zones, food options, and a firework show. The show will not include its jet truck, after the...
ST. JOSEPH, Mich. (WXMI) — The body of a Niles man, who was reported missing late Saturday night, was found in the Morrison Channel on Monday. The St. Joseph Department of Public Safety says 68-year-old Michael Grant from Niles was visiting family and friends at Pier 33 near slip 41 when he left to use the restroom around 11:30 p.m. on Saturday and never returned.
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- A man was shot in the hand Monday evening while leaving Four Winds Field after the fireworks display. South Bend Police were called to the 500 block of W South Street at 11:20 p.m. for reports of a shooting. “I didn’t even know anything happened to...
ELKHART, Ind. -- Firefighters were at the scene of a house fire in the 900 block of Harrison Street in Elkhart around 1:20 p.m. Wednesday afternoon. A witness on scene said a dog died in the fire. Firefighters are investigating the possibility of arson. At least one person was treated...
Where are the best boating lakes in Michigan? Let me just make one thing perfectly clear, I'm not an expert when it comes to boating or anything like that, but I have been on a few pristine lakes worth boating on. Back in my high school days, I used to...
TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State Police are looking for two women who are accused of stealing a recruitment tent in Traverse City. According to authorities, the theft happened Monday at about 12:30 a.m. Surveillance video captured two women taking the tent that was set up on Union Street for the National Cherry Festival.
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. -- The funeral services for 28-year-old Rhema Harris, a St. Joseph County Correctional Officer, have been released. The viewing is scheduled for Saturday, July 9 from 10 - 11 a.m. at the New Horizons Outreach Ministry, 56165 Mayflower Road. The funeral service will be held from...
Indiana Michigan Power has restored power to about 25-percent of those customers who were affected by the storms Tuesday night and Wednesday morning. Approximately 2,500 customers in Michiana remain without power. The outages in South Bend/Elkhart and southwest Michigan should be restored by 11 p.m. Wednesday. More than 11,800 customers...
ST. JOSEPH, Mich. -- A man who went missing Saturday night at Pier 33 in St. Joseph was found dead on Monday. The body of 68-year-old Michael Grant was located in the Morrison Channel near slip 21 by the Berrien County Sheriff Department Marine Division and Great Lakes Drone Company.
A former St. Clair County family is reeling from the impacts of a freak accident after a tree fell on their young son while camping at Ruby Campground in Avoca. Hunter Graham was at the campground with his family during their weekend camping trip on Saturday, unaware that his family was soon to surprise him with a birthday party. He turned eight on Friday, said his father, Bryan Graham.
ELKHART, Ind. – The Elkhart Police Department is investigating after a driver reported being flashed and shot at in Elkhart on Tuesday. At 4:15 p.m., an officer went to the 2500 block of Toledo Road for a shooting report. The caller said that at 6:12 a.m., he was driving...
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- South Bend Violent Crimes Unit is investigating a shooting that occurred around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday, according to the South Bend Police Department. One person was injured in the shooting, and they reportedly checked themselves in to South Bend Memorial hospital. The name of the victim and...
State Police found her walking along a freeway near Detroit, and believe it or not, drugs may have been involved. The woman was spotted by several drivers late Sunday afternoon (July 3) near Big Beaver Road just north of Detroit, stumbling along with the 55-gallon drum on her head. When...
ST. JOSEPH, Mich. -- The Curious Kids' Museum is temporarily closed while staff assess the damage from a fire that happened Tuesday morning. The museum was closed when the fire started around 9:30 a.m. Firefighters from St. Joseph, Lincoln and Benton Township responded to the scene. Firefighters extinguished the fire...
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- Drivers are coming from at least ten states to mark the 60th anniversary of the famous Avanti sports car. The festivities start on Thursday with a Polish buffet dinner at the Studebaker National Museum, followed by presentations, Avanti history sessions, and a photoshoot on Friday. Friday’s...
ST. JOSEPH, Mich. -- Love Local Weekend will take place July 15-17 in St. Joseph and will be headlined by the Mike Yore Memorial Car Show. The car show will take place on Friday, July 15 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. along Lake Boulevard in downtown St. Joseph. In...
GOSHEN, Ind. – A section of College Avenue/C.R. 36 will be closed on Thursday for a paving project, the City of Goshen announced. The road will be closed between Century Drive and C.R. 31. The road should be reopened by 3 p.m. that day.
MISHAWAKA, Ind. – Mishawaka Utilities is working on resolving a large power outage affecting residents south of the St. Joseph River. The outage is an I&M/AEP issue, Mishawaka Utilities told customers on Facebook. According to I&M, the outage began just after 2:30 p.m. in the area of Ireland Road...
