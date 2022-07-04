Pro-choice Demonstration – Kansas City, Missouri – July 4, 2022 – part 2
“Today, staring before 11:00 a.m., in high humidity and with the temperature in the 90s, hundreds of individuals gathered in Mill Creek Park near the...showmeprogress.com
“Today, staring before 11:00 a.m., in high humidity and with the temperature in the 90s, hundreds of individuals gathered in Mill Creek Park near the...showmeprogress.com
I was brought up to think that the Democrats fought for the underdog the innocent the people who couldn't help themselves. I guess that's changed.
Comments / 2