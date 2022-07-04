Pro-choice Demonstration – Kansas City, Missouri – July 4, 2022 – part 2

Western Auto building in downtown Kansas City, Missouri.Caleb Zahnd from USA, CC BY 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons. This building is over 100 years old and is filled with history. I used to drive by the Western Auto Building every day when I had a 9 to 5. I was always impressed with the size of the sign on top of the building. I wasn't born in Kansas City so I never knew it used to belong to another company.

