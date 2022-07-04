ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Pro-choice Demonstration – Kansas City, Missouri – July 4, 2022 – part 2

By Michael Bersin
showmeprogress.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article“Today, staring before 11:00 a.m., in high humidity and with the temperature in the 90s, hundreds of individuals gathered in Mill Creek Park near the...

showmeprogress.com

Comments / 2

simon kenton
2d ago

I was brought up to think that the Democrats fought for the underdog the innocent the people who couldn't help themselves. I guess that's changed.

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
showmeprogress.com

This is far from over

In the past five days we’ve covered four different pro-choice demonstrations in Missouri – Sedalia, Jefferson City, Warrensburg, and Kansas City. The smaller demonstrations have been organized at the grassroots level via social media. The weather has been miserable – high humidity and high temperatures. Yet, people show up. That’s what happens when half the country loses their bodily automony on the whim of six right wingnuts.
KANSAS CITY, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Missouri Society
Kansas City, MO
Government
Kansas City, MO
Society
Local
Missouri Government
City
Kansas City, MO
State
Missouri State
CJ Coombs

The historical Epperson House in Kansas City, Missouri is a remarkable mansion in need of repairs, haunted or not

Epperson House, on the campus of the University of Missouri-Kansas City.User:BlueGold73, public domain, via Wikimedia Commons. The historic Epperson House is located in Kansas City, Missouri, and is a part of the University of Missouri at Kansas City (UMKC). This amazing house was designed by French architect, Horace LaPierre. It's also nearly 100 years old if you count from the year the home was completed.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KSHB 41 Action News

LGBTQIA+ community sounds alarm entering post-Roe world

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The United States continues to move towards a post Roe world after the right to abortion was overturned by the Supreme Court. "This decision has sent shock waves through the legal community because the Supreme Court spent about 100 years developing a line of case law that said you have the right to privacy," Michelle Ewert, with the LGBTQ Bar Association of Greater Kansas City, said.
KANSAS CITY, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pro Choice#Protest#Demonstration
kttn.com

Audio: Missouri Attorney General threatens to sue cities and counties for funding travel for abortions

Attorney General Eric Schmitt wants to stop Missouri cities and counties from using taxpayer dollars to pay for travel to other states for abortions. The Attorney General’s office warns that using taxpayer dollars, American Rescue Plan Act funds, or other revenue to fund abortions is “plainly illegal” under Missouri law. Schmitt says,” St. Louis City and County, Kansas City, and any others who attempt to authorize taxpayer-funded abortions will be met with a lawsuit.”
MISSOURI STATE
flatlandkc.org

‘Iconic Restaurants of Kansas City’: New Book Offers a History of Kansas City Eats

Arthur Bryant’s Barbeque stands today as one of Kansas City’s most iconic eateries, but our culinary claim to fame extends far beyond our famed “grease houses.”. A ghostly array of long-shuttered taverns, roadhouses, cafeterias, lunch counters, burger shacks, diners and steak houses have played a role in shaping our collective taste buds. These “lost” restaurants were independently owned eateries that existed for at least three or four generations.
KANSAS CITY, MO
CJ Coombs

The Western Auto Building and its iconic sign in downtown Kansas City, Missouri used to belong to Coca-Cola

Western Auto building in downtown Kansas City, Missouri.Caleb Zahnd from USA, CC BY 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons. This building is over 100 years old and is filled with history. I used to drive by the Western Auto Building every day when I had a 9 to 5. I was always impressed with the size of the sign on top of the building. I wasn't born in Kansas City so I never knew it used to belong to another company.
KANSAS CITY, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Protests
nowdecatur.com

Kenny Chesney Sets New Personal Best In Kansas City

Kenny Chesney's Here And Now Tour stop at Arrowhead Stadium over the weekend set a new record for himself in Kansas City. He was joined by a crowd of 57,852, besting his 2018 personal record. Kenny said, “Kansas City has always been a market where the fans come ready to...
KANSAS CITY, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy