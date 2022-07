HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Given all the recent mass shootings, including over the holiday weekend, many may be feeling uneasy about going out in public. Mo Bowler with the Harrisonburg-Rockingham Community Services Board said after two years of a pandemic and the wave of gun violence across the country, if you have new fears about going into public places, those feelings are validated and you’re not alone in them.

HARRISONBURG, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO