Baton Rouge, LA

LSU beats Georgia and Ole Miss, lands commitment from 4-star 2023 edge rusher

By Adam Spencer
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLSU has had a great Independence Day on the recruiting trails, having now landed 2 4-star players for their 2023 class. The latest 4-star recruit to pledge to Brian Kelly and the Tigers comes to them all the way from Maryland. As...

saturdaydownsouth.com

Kentucky picks up commitment from 4-star 2023 safety out of Alabama

Kentucky has a new highest-rated player in its 2023 recruiting class after a huge victory on Wednesday!. The Wildcats dipped into Alabama to land 4-star 2023 safety Avery Stuart, who picked Kentucky over Florida State and Auburn. Stuart, the No. 197 overall player in the 2023 class, is now ahead...
KENTUCKY STATE
247Sports

Head coach gushes about new Georgia commit Ny Carr

Moultrie (Ga.) Colquitt County Top247 2024 receiver Ny Carr announced his commitment to Georgia on Tuesday night. The 6-foot, 170-pound Carr chose the Bulldogs over the likes of Arkansas, Cincinnati, Florida, Miami, Michigan, Michigan State, Ohio State, Ole Miss, Penn State, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas A&M and USC. The 247Sports...
COLQUITT COUNTY, GA
saturdaydownsouth.com

Ole Miss lineman, former South Carolina Gamecock, reportedly enters NCAA transfer portal

After a season at Ole Miss, Jordan Rhodes is reportedly back in the NCAA transfer portal, according to Matt Zenitz of On3. Rhodes remains listed as a 6-6, 365-pound senior offensive lineman on the Ole Miss online roster, though the “bio” portion of his page is now blank. The “stats” section shows that Rhodes appeared in 12 games for the Rebels in 2021.
COLLEGE SPORTS
99.9 KTDY

Dorm Imploded at University of Alabama

Over July the 4th the University of Alabama imploded a dorm, wasn't LSU supposed to do the same thing to a dorm on campus in Baton Rouge? The short answer is yes, LSU was supposed to have already imploded Kirby Smith Hall, that implosion was supposed to have taken last month but plans changed.
BATON ROUGE, LA
#Lsu Football#Edge Rusher#American Football#College Football#Lsu#Tigers#Sec
