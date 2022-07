STAUNTON — Six candidates will contend for three seats on Staunton City Council in November. Alice Woods was born in New York City and moved to Staunton 36 years ago. About nine years ago, she began to get involved in local politics, but remained in the background. Six years ago, she met a group of ladies who encouraged her to step out in front. She realized she wanted to make a difference in the Queen City and bring a “unity of purpose.”

STAUNTON, VA ・ 11 HOURS AGO