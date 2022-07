NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – A federal lawsuit has been filed against the city of North Myrtle Beach over its noise ordinance. The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) of South Carolina filed the lawsuit on Tuesday. It lists the plaintiff as Michael Moshoures, the owner of the Sky Bar. The defendants named in the case are the city of North Myrtle Beach, Mayor Marilyn Hatley and Police Chief Tommy Dennis.

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC ・ 12 HOURS AGO