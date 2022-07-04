ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Haunting picture reveals loose netting around window where Jayce Garcia, 3, fell from 29th floor to his death

By Leah Chiappino
The US Sun
The US Sun
 2 days ago

A HAUNTING photo shows loose netting around the balcony where a three-year-old fell from his 29th floor New York City apartment.

His parents reportedly told police that they thought the boy was playing safely before he fell to his death on July 2.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2H051L_0gUhYLfz00
Jayce Garcia, 3, died on July 2 after a fall from his 29th floor balcony, police sources told local media Credit: GoFundMe
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XbSTu_0gUhYLfz00
The boy's distraught mom reportedly told cops that she found the netting on the balcony flapping in the wind as she searched for her son Credit: YouTube

The child was found on the building’s scaffolding by police, who responded to a 911 call at the the Taino Towers residential complex.

A police spokesperson told The Associated Press that they believe the child fell from a window.

Neighbors told the New York Post that they heard the child’s mother screaming “My baby, my baby” from the street.

The Mirror reports that the parents were talking in their bedroom when the child fell.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FaQgD_0gUhYLfz00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JUA9q_0gUhYLfz00

They reportedly thought the child was playing safely in the living room.

According to The Mirror, police think that the child climbed onto a chair to look over and fell.

The boy's mom found the netting on the balcony flapping in the wind while searching for her son, sources told The New York Post.

“She was sitting on the ground in her socks,” neighbor Alexander Townsend told the Post when describing the boy’s mother.

The boy’s father, “ran downstairs crying,” and attempted to climb onto the scaffolding but was unable to do so, the neighbor said.

Another neighbor told the Daily News that the child was alive when he first fell with many people rushing to try to get to him.

“Everybody that was outside was running, climbing,” Castro told the Daily News.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bg17j_0gUhYLfz00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yzhpn_0gUhYLfz00

"Every man you saw was trying to get to the scaffold.

"It was a whole bunch of emotion.”

Comments / 32

Ladie Erica
1d ago

I can't imagine how the parents feel...especially mom. My condolences to the family. This was a tragic accident...it could have happened to anyone. 🙏🏽🕯🙏🏽

Reply(2)
6
dreamz
1d ago

that's how they treat us black and Hispanics they always want they rent money but never do repairs. If I was the parents I would def sue the building manager. Had they fixed the windows this would not have happened. Rest in peace baby boy.

Reply(3)
2
 

