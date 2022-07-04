Sadie Sink Says ‘Stranger Things’ and Taylor Swift Fans Are ‘Similiar in Many Ways’

Stranger Things star Sadie Sink is already showing she’s capable of tackling more mature roles than the Netflix series. The 20-year-old actor recently appeared in Taylor Swift’s short film All Too Well . The actor surprisingly noted that Stranger Things and Taylor Swift fans have a few things in common.

Sadie Sink plays Max Mayfield in ‘Stranger Things’

Actor Sadie Sink joined the cast of Stranger Things in season 2 at only 14 years old. Sink’s character Max Mayfield is the new girl in town who slowly befriends Lucas, Max, Dustin, and Will. She eventually learns about the supernatural events occurring in Hawkins, Indiana .

In season 4, Sink delivered a performance that has fans and news outlets alike calling for her to receive an Emmy. In the episode “Dear Billy,” Max prepared for her possible death at the hands of Vecna by writing letters to her loved ones. She read her letter to Billy at his grave and was narrowly able to escape death with the help of her friends.

Sink appeared in Taylor Swift’s short film ‘All Too Well’

Prior to the release of Stranger Things Season 4, Sink also appeared in Taylor Swift’s short film All Too Well alongside Dylan O’Brien. The video follows a couple in an age-gap relationship and their eventual breakup. Sink stepped up for the new role.

“Not only was I just so excited to work with Taylor, but I was also really excited to have a role there that was a glimpse of a different type of character that I could play, that I haven’t really tapped into yet, something a little bit more rounded and mature,” she told Vanity Fair . “It was nice to step outside of Max’s shoes for a bit, especially after playing her for two years for season four—to do something that felt like a complete opposite of that.”

While speaking with Variety , Sink was asked how the Stranger Things and Taylor Swift fans compare to one another. “I think the one thing that you have in common is that both fan bases are so incredibly passionate and loyal. For Stranger Things , they’ve been around since Season 1 and the age range is incredible. It’s just like a worldwide phenomenon. And same with Taylor Swift! They’re really similar in many ways,” the actor responded.

Sadie Sink is set to appear in the upcoming film ‘The Whale’

Sadie Sink currently has several projects in the works. She is set to appear as Ellie in the upcoming psychological drama film, The Whale , directed by Darren Aronofsky. “I don’t think I’d ever done a project that had that much character work,” Sink told Vanity Fair.

“Darren Aronofsky is obviously brilliant, and working with him was a really formative experience, and Brendan [Fraser] is so incredible in it, and also just probably my favorite human on the planet. It was so amazing having that experience with him. I learned a lot about myself as an actress, and tapped into a side of things that I hadn’t really explored before.”

All episodes of Stranger Things are currently streaming on Netflix.

