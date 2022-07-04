‘Stranger Things’ Season 5: How Could Eddie Return? Joseph Quinn Has a Plausible Idea

So far, the Duffer Brothers have killed off a lovable character every season. From the start of Stranger Things 4, fans worried the Hellfire Club leader and Hawkins “freak” Eddie Munson would be next. Multiple theories based on trailers and Eddie’s tattoos were proven true. Eddie met his death after fighting Demobats. But Joseph Quinn has an idea of how Eddie could return for Stranger Things Season 5.

[WARNING: This article contains spoilers for Stranger Things 4 Volume 2. ]

Eddie rocks out to Metallica and saves his friends in ‘Stranger Things’ 4 Volume 2

Fans have been eager to see Eddie shred on his beloved guitar in the Upside Down since the scene appeared in a trailer. But as the second half of the season neared, fans soon realized it would be his first and last. Of all the deaths in Stranger Things 4 Volume 2, Eddie’s was the hardest to stomach.

After returning to Hawkins, the characters gather weapons from a local depot after stealing a trailer van with Eddie disguised as Michael Myers. They devise a plan using Max as bait for Vecna. Meanwhile, Eddie and Dustin distract the Demobats so that Steve, Nancy, and Robin go to Creel House in the Upside Down.

Everything is going according to plan for Dustin and Eddie, and they retreat back to Hawkins. But Demobats are ferocious and almost break into the trailer. Eddie cuts the rope to stop Dustin from following him as he leaves, making the Demobats follow him.

Remembering what happened with Chrissy, Eddie decides to fight them off and not be a coward. By the finale, Dustin finds Eddie slowly dying. Before his death in Stranger Things 4, Eddie says it is finally his year and tells Dustin he loves him.

Joseph Quinn hopes Eddie returns for ‘Stranger Things’ Season 5

There is a lot to explore in the final season of the Netflix series. One thing fans want to see fleshed out is if Dustin can clear Eddie’s name of murder. In the fourth season’s finale, the news claimed Eddie went missing during the earthquakes and was presumed dead. But everyone still believes he is a killer.

According to the Duffer Brothers, Stranger Things Season 5 will have a time jump. While Quinn feels Eddie had a rounded and worthwhile storyline, he has an idea of how Eddie could return.

“Me and Joe Keery (Steve Harrington) were discussing ways in which I could kind of…maybe I’d be like a figment of Gaten’s imagination or something. Like if there could be some kind of room for something like that, something a bit supernatural,” explained the actor to Radio Times.

Could Eddie return for Stranger Things Season 5? It is indeed a possibility when it comes to Quinn’s idea. Fans on Twitter also theorize Eddie could return in a dramatic way involving Vecna. Vecna might not be gone just yet and may use his puppeteer powers for evil once again.

When will ‘Stranger Things’ Season 5 premiere?

In an interview with Access Hollywood, Quinn expressed his dismay over his character’s death. He, too, agrees with fans that he is gutted over Eddie not possibly returning for Stranger Things Season 5. But fans hold on to any ounce of hope as Stranger Things moves into its final season.

Earlier this year, Deadline reported Netflix renewed Stranger Things for its fifth and final season. With the fourth season ending with the Upside Down breaking free into Hawkins, the main characters are in for another grand battle.

But fans will have to wait a while, maybe even a few years, until an official release date. According to TVLine, the Duffers originally wanted to film the fourth and fifth seasons back to back, but it was impossible. The two creators have a solid idea of where the storyline is headed and aligns with their original plan for five full seasons. Fans will have to wait and see if the beloved Eddie returns for Stranger Things Season 5.