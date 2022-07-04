ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

Francis Mauigoa, top OT in Class of 2023, commits to Miami

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=080YTM_0gUhWGlQ00

Francis Mauigoa, considered the best offensive tackle prospect in the Class of 2023, committed to Miami on Monday.

The 6-foot-5, 330-pounder from American Samoa is ranked the No. 1 tackle and No. 9 overall prospect by the 247Sports composite.

Mauigoa chose the Hurricanes over a list of finalists that included Alabama, Florida, Southern California and Tennessee.

It was the latest recruiting victory for new Miami coach Mario Cristobal, who took over the post last offseason. Four-star quarterback Jaden Rashada committed to the Hurricanes in late June and No. 2-ranked tight end Riley Williams committed Friday.

Miami’s 2023 recruiting class moved into the top 10 overall, per 247Sports’ rankings, at No. 8 in the nation.

–Field Level Media

MIAMI, FL
