Sacramento, CA

Former Boise State DL Greg Grimes shot to death

 2 days ago
Former Boise State defensive lineman Greg Grimes was shot to death early Monday morning in a shooting outside a Sacramento nightclub. Grimes was 31.

Four other people were wounded in the shooting. Sacramento police chief Kathy Lester said calls about the shooting began at 1:51 a.m.

Grimes redshirted in 2008 and played for Boise State from 2009-12.

“I, and the entire Boise State football family, are saddened to learn about the passing of Greg Grimes,” Broncos coach Andy Avalos said on Twitter. “I was fortunate to coach him during his senior season. He was a member of the brotherhood who is gone way too soon. He will be missed.”

Avalos was defensive line coach in 2012 when Grimes posted a career-high 27 tackles. Boise State went 49-4 in Grimes’ four on-field seasons during an era when now-Dallas Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore was the star quarterback for the first three of those seasons.

According to the Sacramento Bee, Grimes started a staffing company last year. He also was coaching at Inderkum High in Sacramento, his alma mater.

Deborah Grimes told the newspaper her son was leaving the Mix nightclub in Sacramento when he was shot. She said Greg Grimes was going to celebrate the Fourth of July with his 4-year-old son.

“He’s never been in the streets or anything, he doesn’t have that kind of background,” Deborah Grimes told the Bee. “You just would never think that someone like him would be murdered. He just doesn’t fit a profile of a troublemaker or anything like that.”

The Natomas Unified School District — which Inderkum is part — released a statement on Monday.

“We are saddened by the news of the passing of Greg Grimes,” the district said. “Our heartfelt thoughts are with his family and friends, and all the individuals he connected with through his work at Inderkum High School.”

–Field Level Media

Comments / 28

Brett
2d ago

Going to bars and clubs late at night is no longer safe. Do people not realize things are not back to normal. If anything things have gotten worse. We are living in a fatal Final Destination Twilight Zone.

Reply(3)
32
Mike Scullin
2d ago

Writer/editor couldn't find a picture of Greg Grimes ? Took me less than 30 seconds. Journalism is DEAD.

Reply
8
Glynis Gilliland
2d ago

So incredibly Tragic, prayers for your family and friends 🙏🙏🙏❤️

Reply
11
 

