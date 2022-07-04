ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

Brittney Griner sends letter to White House in plea for help

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14aXml_0gUhWEzy00

WNBA star Brittney Griner, detained in Russia for more than four months, wrote a letter sent by her representatives to the White House appealing to President Joe Biden for help to bring her home.

“As I sit here in a Russian prison, alone with my thoughts and without the protection of my wife, family, friends, Olympic jersey, or any accomplishments, I’m terrified I might be here forever,” Griner wrote, according to excerpts of the letter released by her reps Monday.

Griner was arrested on Feb. 17 — days before Russia invaded Ukraine — before she boarded a flight from Moscow to the U.S. Police said she was carrying vape canisters with cannabis oil.

Now the Phoenix Mercury center faces a drug transportation charge that carries a maximum 10-year sentence if convicted. Griner’s trial began Friday in a court near Moscow.

Given tensions between the U.S. and Russia over the latter’s war in Ukraine, Russia’s detention of Griner has been seen as a negotiating ploy.

The delivery of Griner’s letter to Biden coincided with Independence Day.

“On the 4th of July, our family normally honors the service of those who fought for our freedom, including my father who is a Vietnam War Veteran,” Griner wrote. “It hurts thinking about how I usually celebrate this day because freedom means something completely different to me this year.

“I realize you are dealing with so much, but please don’t forget about me and the other American Detainees. Please do all you can to bring us home. I voted for the first time in 2020 and I voted for you. I believe in you. I still have so much good to do with my freedom that you can help restore.

“I miss my wife! I miss my family! I miss my teammates! It kills me to know they are suffering so much right now. I am grateful for whatever you can do at this moment to get me home.”

–Field Level Media

Comments / 0

Related
Fox News

UConn star Paige Bueckers urges Biden admin to bring Brittney Griner home: 'She's a hero'

UConn women’s basketball star Paige Bueckers added her voice to the growing number of athletes who have called on the Biden administration to bring Brittney Griner home. Bueckers appeared on ESPN’s "NBA Today" and had a message for President Joe Biden as Griner faces up to 10 years in prison after she was arrested in February for allegedly bringing vape cartridges containing oils derived from cannabis through a Moscow airport. She has been detained ever since.
BASKETBALL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Brittney Griner
The Associated Press

S Korean group floats balloons toward North amid animosities

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — A South Korea activist said Thursday he launched more huge balloons carrying COVID-19 relief items toward North Korea, days after the North vowed to sternly deal with such activities and made a highly questionable claim they were a source of the virus. South Korean experts doubt North Korea’s moves to blame South Korean balloons and say the intent might be to incite anti-South Korea sentiments and ease public complaints over its handling of the outbreak. The coronavirus is spread by people in close contact who inhale airborne droplets, and the expert consensus is that the spread of the virus from surfaces is virtually impossible. Park Sang-hak, a North Korean defector-turned-activist, said his group floated 20 balloons carrying 20,000 masks and tens of thousands of vitamin C and fever-reducing tablets from a South Korean border town on Wednesday. He said he sent similar aid items by balloon across the inter-Korean border twice last month. Park previously flew balloons to distribute anti-North Korea propaganda leaflets, U.S. one-dollar bills and USB sticks containing information about the outside world. But he said he’ll now focus on sending medical relief items because North Koreans urgently need them.
CHINA
Reuters

Russia's stated war aims begin catching up with reality

LONDON, July 5 (Reuters) - The speaker of Russia's lower house of parliament said on Tuesday that Ukraine had become a "terrorist state" and was doing everything to ensure that Russia did not stop its invasion at the borders of the eastern Donbas region as advertised.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vietnam War#Politics Federal#Politics Whitehouse#The White House#Russian#The U S Police#Phoenix Mercury#American Detainees
Daily Beast

Putin Pal Drops Menacing Hint: a ‘Cleansing’ Is Coming for Europe

Russian President Vladimir Putin’s key ally Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko has started hinting at what may be next in Russia’s war, and it doesn’t sound pretty. Lukashenko claimed this weekend that he thinks it’s time for Europe to face a “moral cleansing.”. “The time has...
POLITICS
nationalinterest.org

After Sailing to Europe, U.S. Navy Warship Undergoes Repairs in France

Tensions in Europe are at a high, and a U.S. presence on the continent reinforces the United States’ support of European democracies. The USS Kearsarge, a Wasp-class amphibious assault ship, recently arrived at Brest, France to undergo maintenance and to reinforce and strengthen military-to-military relations with the United States’ oldest ally. The deployment underscores the United States’ commitment to Europe at a time of drastically heightened tensions.
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
WNBA
NewsBreak
White House
Country
Russia
NewsBreak
Sports
The Veracity Report

Latest July 1 Poll: Biden v Trump

In the latest Emerson College poll, if the 2024 presidential election were to be held today, Trump would win by 5 percentage points. This non-satirical, un-opinionated, fully attributed, and completely unbiased article was written by the accredited and degreed veteran investigative reporter Kurt Dillon and is comprised of information compiled from the following sources: Real Clear Politics, and Emerson College Polling.
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

64K+
Followers
50K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy