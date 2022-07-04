ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

Moth Invasion

By Matthew Hidalgo
Q2 News
Q2 News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0y4geX_0gUhW3NE00

Moths, like most bugs, are active during certain times of the year. But due to the drought and dry conditions the past couple of years, moths especially, couldn’t flourish. This year is a bit different.

This spring and start of summer have been wet ones. Moths survive off a liquid diet and with all the rain and flooding, they have had a better chance at survival this year.

"Moisture is definitely the main reason for the moths being as thick as they are right now," says Josh Beeman, owner of Beeman Pest Solutions.

Josh Beeman, has been in the business of Pest control for about 8 years, 5 of which he has owned his own business. Beeman says, this year he’s been a bit busy.

"This year, the moths have definitely been a little higher. I bet in over the last three weeks, we have had over 50 calls about it."

You are not alone if moths are taking over your home. If you have a moth problem, there are a couple of ways to take care of it. You can call an exterminator, but Beeman has a simpler solution.

"The best home remedy is to keep your outside lights off," says Beeman.

Comments / 1

Related
Art in America

The Work of Worms

Though small, spineless, and slimy, worms play an indispensable role in many ecosystems. The organisms’ work continually turning soil—breaking down organic matter, turning it into fertilizer, and actively resisting being extracted from the dirt—galvanizes British sculptor Alice Channer, who sees their embeddedness in their material surroundings and their continual, collective processing of them, as analogous to the work of an artist. Channer met on Zoom with Amy Stewart, worm expert and author of the 2004 book The Earth Moved: On the Remarkable Achievements of Earthworms, for a conversation on the compelling ways of being and living that earthworms model.
ANIMALS
The Independent

Oldest Magellanic penguin at San Francisco Zoo dies at 40

The oldest Magellanic penguin at the San Francisco Zoo & Gardens — one of the oldest penguins living under human care anywhere in the world — died Wednesday at the age of 40, the zoo reported.The estimated age of the male, called Captain Eo, was well over the species' average life expectancy of 20 to 30 years, the zoo said in a statement.Captain Eo was named for a 1980s Michael Jackson short film that was a Disneyland attraction and he was the last remaining founding member of the zoo's Magellanic penguin colony.The aging animal had lost much of his...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Moths#Beeman Pest Solutions#Pest
The Independent

Yellowstone flooding reveals forecast flaws as climate warms

The Yellowstone National Park area's weather forecast the morning of June 12 seemed fairly tame: warmer temperatures and rain showers would accelerate mountain snow melt and could produce “minor flooding." A National Weather Service bulletin recommended moving livestock from low-lying areas but made no mention of danger to people. By nightfall, after several inches of rain fell on a deep spring snowpack, there were record-shattering floods. Torrents of water poured off the mountains. Swollen rivers carrying boulders and trees smashed through Montana towns over the next several days. The flooding swept away houses, wiped out bridges and forced the...
ENVIRONMENT
BobVila

How to Get Rid of Lizards Quickly and Humanely

Lizards might not come to mind when homeowners are thinking of common household pests, but they’re certainly creatures that most people don’t want lurking in their home or in the backyard. There are a lot of questions homeowners may have about lizards: How long do lizards live? Do lizards bite? What does lizard poop look like? And while all those questions can provide more context to how the cold-blooded creatures operate, the most important information when it comes to figuring out how to get rid of lizards is what attracts them and what makes them go away.
ANIMALS
Phys.org

How the birds and the bees help coffee plants

Sipping a coffee on your way to work is a ritual most people take for granted without thinking about how the delicious coffee beans reached their cup. You probably know it comes from tropical regions. But what is less well-known is that coffee is the product of an incredible partnership between the birds and the bees.
ANIMALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Pets
The Independent

‘Biblical’ swarms of giant Mormon crickets destroying crops in US West

Farmers in the American West are battling outbreaks of Mormon crickets — insects that can grow almost three inches (8cm) in length.In the past few years the crickets, in addition to grasshoppers, have destroyed swathes of crops as officials spend millions trying to control the swarms, according to the Associated Press.The climate crisis may be partly to blame. The insects prefer both hotter temperatures and droughts — conditions that are linked to global heating.These outbreaks can be extraordinary, as the species often travels in groups of millions or billions of individual insects, says the US Department of Agriculture (USDA).One...
ANIMALS
Family Handyman

Succulents vs. Cacti: Is a Cactus a Succulent?

When I was growing up, hedge cactus (AKA Peruvian apple cactus) covered the backyard of my California home. These spindly, silvery-green plants with long, menacing needles had tree-like stalks that towered over me. The plants were between 25 and 30 feet tall, and more than a century old. One old...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Family Handyman

What To Know About Growing Meyer Lemon Trees

Have you thought about growing trees indoors? Some, including the Meyer lemon tree, make excellent houseplants!. I’m fascinated by the story of the Meyer lemon, a hybrid citrus tree that produces lemons that are larger, sweeter and thinner skinned than the lemons you find in the grocery store. Its story includes everything from the adventures of the plant hunter, Frank N. Meyer, who found the original tree in China in 1908, to its adoration by chefs and kitchen trendsetters in the early 21st century.
GARDENING
purewow.com

12 Flowering Shrubs That Bloom All Summer

PureWow editors select every item that appears on this page, and the company may earn compensation through affiliate links within the story. You can learn more about that process here. Flowering shrubs are one of the easiest ways to liven up your landscape. And shrubs that bloom all summer—with zero...
GARDENING
BBC

Recording Scotland's extreme high-altitude trees

Scotland's hilltops were once a landscape full of woodlands but tree cover disappeared over thousands of years due to human activity. Now researcher Sarah Watts is among those collecting information on where trees are taking root as part of her work on mountain woodland restoration. "When we are talking about...
AGRICULTURE
The Guardian

A day spent foraging leads to much treasure – but no dragons…

Back in Derry, my son finds his form as a country man. With the baby strapped to my chest, we go out hunting for nature in the green, hilly surroundings around my dad’s house. My family home is really in the sticks, set in miles of open farmland, quite a distance from the city. The nearest village is over the border in Donegal, the nearest pub about a 45-minute walk. Not much happens here. There was that bombing at the top of our road in the 80s, but since then the only noteworthy events on this stretch of countryside have been the installation of broadband (still pending) and that time last year when my sister encountered Laurence Llewelyn-Bowen, Scarlett Moffatt and one of the dragons from Dragon’s Den taking part in a BBC documentary.
ANIMALS
Q2 News

Q2 News

7K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Billings, Montana news and weather from Q2 News, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy