Declaration of Independence read at Riverdale Fourth of July gathering

Instead of getting up early to shop or prep the grill this July 4, some Bronx residents spent their morning listening to a reading of the Declaration of Independence in Riverdale.

It's a public presentation that the Riverdale resident Don Appel does every Fourth of July.

"I felt it was important to bring it to the people, to bring it to the streets to let people hear the Declaration because it was made to be read aloud," Appel reiterated.

He has been reciting the Declaration of Independence on the holiday at a Riverdale intersection for a little over a decade.

Some in the crowd brought their own copy of the historic document to follow along.

Some attendees said they saw the event posted on social media and decided to see it themselves. Others brought their own copy of the Declaration of Independence to read along.

With some hot-button issues that are currently in the headlines, participants said it was important this Fourth of July to reflect on the country's freedoms and to remember what makes the nation great for them.

Appel said the number of people who attend the celebratory July 4 reading gets bigger every year.