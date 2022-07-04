ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gary Neville insists Cristiano Ronaldo's future at Manchester United must be dealt with 'decisively and quickly' in bid to prevent Erik ten Hag's 'bedding in period' being disrupted

By Dan Ripley for MailOnline
 2 days ago

Gary Neville has warned Manchester United that they must resolve the future of Cristiano Ronaldo as soon as possible to prevent it turning into a saga that could disrupt their season.

Ronaldo has dropped a bombshell on the club by insisting he wishes to leave Old Trafford in a desperate bid to continue playing Champions League football.

Although United are unwilling to sell the forward, the news will be a massive headache to new boss Erik ten Hag who already has a big call to make in just his first few days of the job after his summer move from Ajax.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3arnn7_0gUhVduE00
Cristiano Ronaldo told Manchester United he wants to leave to play in the Champions League

Ten Hag has plenty of issues to sort out at United, who suffered one of their worst Premier League campaigns last season after missing out on the top four and only scraping a Europa League place on the final day, amid the backdrop of a fractured dressing room behind the scenes under interim boss Ralf Rangnick and previous manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer who was sacked earlier in the campaign.

Neville insists that with Ten Hag still trying to settle into the Old Trafford hotseat, the future of Ronaldo must be dealt with swiftly whichever way possible as to not to greatly hinder the Dutchman's first few weeks at the club.

'The only important factor with the Ronaldo situation is that it’s dealt with decisively and quickly,' the club's legendary right-back tweeted.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EWuWn_0gUhVduE00
Gary Neville insists that United will have to deal with Ronaldo quickly to prevent a saga

'This can’t be a saga that takes the focus away from ETH bedding in period for the next two months.'

Ronaldo returned to United for a second spell last season from Juventus to huge fanfare having starred previously from 2003-2009 where he won three Premier League titles as well as the Champions League.

But despite his record of 24 goals in 38 games, his performances could not prevent United slumping out of the Champions League as well as top four contention on their way to a distant sixth place finish.

Ronaldo has yet to report back to pre-season training at Carrington, with 'family reasons' cited as reasons he has remained in Lisbon as opposed to rejoining his team-mates for the build up to the 2022-23 campaign.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SZHRv_0gUhVduE00
Erik ten Hag has a big call to make in just his first few days of managing the Old Trafford outfit

However, it appears he is still keen to maintain his fitness after reportedly attending the Portugal national team's training centre on Monday.

The 37-year-old is likely to have plenty of suitors to take him away from Old Trafford if he gets his wish to leave the club, including Chelsea according to the Athletic.

The publication reported last month that Boehly met with Ronaldo's agent Jorge Mendes and that a surprise Stamford Bridge was among subjects discussed.

Those talks have now reportedly continued between the pair, with fellow director Behdad Eghbali thought to be interested in landing what would be a sensational swoop.

