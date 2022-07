The ESSENCE Festival edition of the iconic Black Excellence Brunch was held on Sunday, July 3rd, 2022, and was sponsored by Hallmark and Cantu at the historic Treme Market Branch in New Orleans, La. The brunch honored the princess of Hip Hop & R&B, Ashanti. The Black Excellence Brunch is one of the most anticipated and exclusive brunches during the weekend of ESSENCE Festival. After a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic the private brunch came back to New Orleans with a bang! Notable guests in attendance included Jordin Sparks, Melinda Williams, Major, and others!

