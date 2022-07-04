ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Providence, RI

Summer J-Camp shlichah brings a little Israel to Rhode Island campers

By FRAN OSTENDORF
jewishrhody.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s not easy being a summer camp shlichah. You arrive in a strange town a week before camp starts, find housing with a volunteer family and barely shake off the jet lag before camp starts. Meet Noa Baetl Moshe, this summer’s J-Camp shlichah. She arrived in Providence...

www.jewishrhody.com

Comments / 0

 

AFP

Viva! Spain bull-running fiesta returns after pandemic pause

A red-and-white sea of revellers erupted in celebration Wednesday, dousing each other with wine in a packed Pamplona square as Spain's most famous bull-running festival returned after a two-year absence due to the pandemic. Seeing the square full again is terrific," said Saioa Guembe Pena, a 54-year-old civil servant whose white shirt was already stained pink with red wine and sangria.
PUBLIC HEALTH
CBS Boston

Plane flying to New Bedford crashes into Quinnipiac River

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) - Two people and a dog were helped to shore by bystanders after their small single-engine plane landed in the Quinnipiac River late Thursday afternoon, authorities said. The couple was flying to New Bedford, Massachusetts, when the plane's engine began to sputter. Sean Scanlon, executive director of Tweed New Haven Airport, told reporters the pilot radioed the control tower and was instructed to land at Tweed. However, the pilot felt it wasn't possible and landed in the river instead. Authorities said the couple was shaken up but uninjured. The bystanders brought the couple to shore by boat. Hours after...
NEW BEDFORD, MA
Providence, RI
Lifestyle
City
Providence, RI
State
Rhode Island State
Boston

New England has 5 of the most ‘magical’ island getaways in the U.S., according to Country Living

They are all "bucket list-worthy" destinations. Travelers seeking an epic island getaway need not leave the country or even the region, according to Country Living. The publication recently released a list of the 30 most magical island getaways in the U.S. and included Nantucket, Martha’s Vineyard, Maine’s Mount Desert Island and Bailey Island, and Rhode Island’s Block Island.
MAINE STATE
CBS New York

More than a dozen Connecticut state parks reach capacity

NEW YORK -- People are packing state parks across the Tri-State Area to celebrate the Fourth of July.Wildwood, Orient and Hempstead State Park on Long Island closed after filling to capacity, but have since reopened. More than a dozen state parks in Connecticut have been closed after filling up. Click here for the latest updates.
CONNECTICUT STATE
thetouristchecklist.com

23 Best & Fun Things to Do in Warwick (RI)

Warwick, Rhode Island, famously known as the “City by the Bay,” offers all-year fun for the neighborhood and tourists. From recreational areas and oceanfront, golf clubs and beacons, innumerable stores, and feasting choices, Warwick has got something for everyone no matter the preference. The city is entertaining, and...
#Campers#Summer Camp#Israeli#Reichman University#The Israel Defense Forces#Army#American
The Center Square

Rhode Island making affordable housing options more widely known

(The Center Square) – A pair of bills that will aid Rhode Island residents in more easily finding affordable housing have been signed, Democratic Gov. Dan McKee said. The governor announced Tuesday that he signed House Bill 7944A, sponsored by Rep. Arthur Corvese, D-North Providence, and Senate Bill 3051, sponsored by Senate President Dominick J. Ruggerio, D-Providence, on June 30.
REAL ESTATE
Apartment Therapy

You Know You’re From Rhode Island If You Recognize This House Style

Fried calamari with hot peppers. Coffee milk. The world’s largest artificial bug. Del’s lemonade. All Rhode Island icons. But what about the stone-ender, the charming and fascinating house style that is beloved in the Ocean State, and found almost nowhere else?. True Rhode Islanders will recognize these architectural...
Seacoast Current

A Great White Shark Sighting Closed Down a Beach in Cape Cod, Massachusetts

Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions or personal experiences. We're reading about shark sightings several times a month around New England, especially in Maine, New Hampshire, and Massachusetts. Cape Cod is leading the count, sometimes with up to 10 sightings a week. These sightings don't surprise me much, as the Cape's become a hot bed over the last decade with more and more sharks sightings, including Great Whites. There's even a "Cape Shark" store, as well as social media pages by The Cape Shark.
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Housing
CBS Boston

Hampton Beach lifeguards made 101 rescues last weekend

HAMPTON, N.H. -- Lifeguards at Hampton Beach in New Hampshire made 101 rescues last weekend. Many of the rescues were necessary because of rip currents, the NH State Beach Patrol said on Facebook. "We want to thank those who listened to the lifeguards instructions as they moved swimmers into the safest areas to swim when we closed down dangerous sections of the water," the post continued.The water reached 70 degrees last Saturday. Swimmers are reminded to stay near a lifeguard.
HAMPTON, NH
Alina Andras

6 underrated beaches in Massachusetts

While most people would choose to spend their holidays in South Carolina, Florida or North Carolina, the beaches in Massachusetts are just as beautiful. And the best part about it? Definitely not as crowded. To prove it, I've put together a list of six amazing beaches in Massachusetts that you should absolutely visit next time you are in the area. In fact, you can even plan a week-long vacation here, with your family and children or a group of close friends, for example.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Alina Andras

6 beautiful but underrated places in Maine

There is no doubt that Maine is one of the most beautiful states in the country and that it has so much to offer. However, there are a few popular places that are often flooded with tourists, while many other gorgeous places are often overlooked by both travelers and local people. And this is what this article is all about - six beautiful but underrated places in Maine that you should definitely explore next time you get the chance.
MAINE STATE
Q 105.7

Abandoned Ramada Hotel in Lake George is Eerie as Hell

Abandoned Ramada Hotel in Lake George is Eerie as Hell. According to the description, this video was taken in the summer of 2021. It claims to be of the former Ramada Hotel in Lake George, although a couple different hotels/motels have sported the Ramada name over the years, it's not clear which one this is. Looking back at some property transactions, it may be a Ramada that eventually become known as the Lake View Inn and Conference Center, located on Route 9N off Northway exit 21. Since no footage looks to have been taken around the building, it's difficult to confirm that. The last photo taken by Google Maps has the road leading to the hotel roped off, so more than likely it's the same place. Perhaps some locals or former guests may recognize the property?
LAKE GEORGE, NY
UPI News

Officials close 2 Long Island beaches after unprecedented shark attack

July 3 (UPI) -- Officials in Long Island closed two beaches to swimming on Sunday after a lifeguard participating in a training exercise was attacked by a shark. Suffolk County Executive Steven Bellone announced the temporary closure of Smith Point and Cupsogue beaches during a press conference in which he described the shark attack as unprecedented.

