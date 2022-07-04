ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Myers, FL

Traveling trailer paying tribute to fallen heroes comes to Fort Myers

By Samantha Serbin
ABC7 Fort Myers
ABC7 Fort Myers
 2 days ago
FORT MYERS, Fla. — Honoring our nation’s heroes: that’s the goal of a traveling tribute trailer that stopped in Fort Myers today. The memorial pictures 608 men and women nationwide who died in the line of duty.

“I think everyone’s lost someone,” founder Jagrut Shaw said. “We’ve all lost someone.”

The idea Shaw is sharing is that though these heroes are gone, they are never forgotten.

The stop in Fort Myers featured three Southwest Florida first responders: Trooper Brian Pingry, Lee County Sergeant Steven Mazzotta and Lee County Deputy First Class William Diaz.

It’s with a picture and a blue rose that their families got to see their loved one featured on the trailer today.

Laura Pingry lost her husband, Brian, to COVID-19 last fall.

“Knowing Brian, he’d be like Laura it’s too much,” she said. “He’s a very quiet guy and he was a homebody so now he gets to travel around the country and that makes me proud.”

Pingry said her husband wasn’t your average trooper.

“Brian decided to become a trooper at the age of 53,” the widow said. “He told me that he always wanted to be a trooper. You know 19 years of marriage, and I said um how come I never heard of this before?? What’s special to me is he got to live his dream.”

It was the dream that FHP Lt. Greg Bueno said he saw in the trooper every day.

“When Brian got here, he was kind of like that fatherly figure to a lot of the young troopers. It was nice to have that steady calm approach, and that was Brian. He was a steady Eddy,” Bueno recalled.

Stories and memories like that are exactly what Jagrut Shaw wants out of the Beyond the Call of Duty End of Watch ride: to remind people that fallen won’t be forgotten.

“Take a look today and you’ll see 608 beautiful men and women on our memorial. As you look at them, you tend to look at them as photographs, but if you take a second and allow it to be observed… you’ll notice they are fathers, children, sisters, brothers, grandparents,” Shaw said, who retired from law enforcement in 2017. “This is the largest number of in line duty deaths this nation has ever seen.”

Shaw said he hopes this tribute gives families another chance to speak with their fallen hero, remind them they will never be forgotten and inspire others to keep this number from rising.

“I think if we bring love back into our lives we might be able to succeed in bringing the hatred out of our lives,” Shaw said.

You can find the schedule for the memorial here.

Fort Myers, FL
