REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. – Delaware State Police are investigating a robbery that happened at the outlets in Rehoboth Beach Monday afternoon. According to police, an unknown male entered the Fragrance Hut, located at 35016 Midway Outlet Drive, at around 2:40 p.m. The suspect reportedly grabbed numerous bottles of cologne and began leaving the store without paying for the items. When approached by the store employee, the suspect confronted the victim with a can of pepper spray. The suspect then fled the scene in a blue Kia Optima and was last seen traveling towards Bethany Beach.

REHOBOTH BEACH, DE ・ 1 DAY AGO