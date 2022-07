Fresh off a World Series championship and their fourth straight division title, the Atlanta Braves are already a well-accomplished ball club. Most teams that have accomplished such feats have pushed their chips into the center of the table to make a run. Instead, this core may have only begun to scratch the surface of what it could inevitably grow into. Taking into consideration how young the core itself is, the thought may not be as crazy as it seems.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO