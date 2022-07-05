1 killed in fiery multi-vehicle crash in downtown Fresno

Crews are investigating the cause of a deadly crash that killed one person in Downtown Fresno.

It happened Monday afternoon in the area of Highway 41 and O Street.

According to the California Highway Patrol, two vehicles were involved.

One went down into the embankment crashing into a palm tree, which caused it to erupt into flames and spark a vegetation fire.

Fire crews say the driver died at the scene.

Officers added a third vehicle might have been involved.