1 killed in fiery multi-vehicle crash in downtown Fresno
Crews are investigating the cause of a deadly crash that killed one person in Downtown Fresno. It happened Monday afternoon in the area of Highway 41 and O Street. According to the California Highway Patrol, two vehicles were involved. One went down into the embankment crashing into a palm tree, which caused it to erupt into flames and spark a vegetation fire. Fire crews say the driver died at the scene. Officers added a third vehicle might have been involved.
Comments / 3