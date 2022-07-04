ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

First Alert: Few showers, storms still possible for unsettled week ahead

By Rachel Coulter
WBTV
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Hot, humid, and unsettled week ahead!. Warm, muggy with a few lingering downpours tonight. Storm chances (and steamy conditions) to last through the work week ahead. It has been a hot and very humid 4th of July so far with scattered storms impacting...

Effective: 2022-07-06 16:30:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-06 17:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Brief damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines over small areas. A brief period of large hail is also possible. Seek shelter inside an interior room. Please report damaging winds, hail, or flooding to the National Weather Service by calling toll free, 1, 800, 2 6 7, 8 1 0 1, or by posting on our Facebook page, or Tweet it using hashtag nwsgsp. Your message should describe the event and the specific location where it occurred. Target Area: Cleveland; Gaston; Lincoln; Rutherford The National Weather Service in Greenville-Spartanburg has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Eastern Rutherford County in western North Carolina Western Lincoln County in the Piedmont of North Carolina Cleveland County in the Piedmont of North Carolina Northwestern Gaston County in the Piedmont of North Carolina * Until 515 PM EDT. * At 430 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 11 miles northeast of Rutherfordton to 13 miles west of Lincolnton, moving south at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to trees and power lines. * Locations impacted include Shelby, Forest City, Rutherfordton, Cherryville, Bessemer City, Spindale, Belwood, Lawndale, Fallston and Polkville. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
