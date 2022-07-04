ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brownsville apartment building has ‘chronic leaks,’ residents say

By Monica Morales
PIX11
PIX11
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34QZVr_0gUhU65p00

BROWNSVILLE, Brooklyn (PIX11) — One Brownsville apartment complex has “chronic leaks,” including in the lobby, according to residents.

People there said there’s constant flooding from the sixth floor all the way down to the lobby. For months, Katherine Munroe said she has been mopping up leaks in her kitchen.

But every time she puts in repair tickets, she said there’s no response.

Another resident, Shirley Sanders, told PIX11 News she piles up towels near her front door to keep the running water from coming into her home. Unable to get from the building, Munroe reached out to PIX11 News.

She said a leak in the lobby is a symptom of a much bigger problem, which has been causing constant leaks in her fourth-floor apartment for months now. She is now battling mold.

Robert Chatman, who lives on the fourth floor, said he’s using cardboard boxes to absorb all the water coming from his walls.

A NYCHA spokesperson said they are looking into the complaints.

