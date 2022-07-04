Gas prices remain stubbornly high across New York and New Jersey

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Gas prices around the tri-state, and around the country, remain stubbornly high this holiday weekend.

The White House continued to blame Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, as well as oil companies themselves. But drivers struggling to fill their cars, and limiting their travel because of cost, are asking if more can be done.

PIX11 News spoke with Dustin Bratton, who was filling up in Bay Ridge. He was fresh off a family road trip to Florida that he said cost about $750 in fuel.

He is one of the few doing a long drive for July 4, with gas prices remaining stubbornly high. Most at the same gas station paid cash to get a little extra discount.

Bratton mentioned a viral exchange he saw play out on Twitter. During the exchange, Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos criticized President Joe Biden, who is demanding oil companies lower prices at the pump.

Bezos wrote in part: “It’s either straight ahead misdirection or a deep misunderstanding of basic market dynamics.”

White House press secretary Karin Jean-Pierre fired back: “Oil prices have dropped by about $15 over the past month, but prices at the pump have barely come down.”

For his part, Biden said he is working to lower prices through oil reserve releases, and federal and local gas tax breaks.

Bratton said “the buck stops” with Biden and wants to see more results.

Separately, in a sign of the times, Costco stores in New Jersey will begin requiring membership cards July 5 to fill up at their pumps, which tend to offer slightly cheaper prices.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PIX11.