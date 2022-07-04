ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Family Relationships

Kim Kardashian Snuggles Up To Sons Saint, 6, & Psalm, 3, On A ‘Boys Trip’: Photo

By Cassie Gill
 2 days ago
Image Credit: Backgrid

Kim Kardashian shared a sweet moment backstage with her sons at Jimmy Fallon‘s The Tonight Show. The reality mogul, 41, snuggled up to kids Saint West, 6, and Psalm West, 3, for a cute new photo shared to her Instagram on Monday, July 4.

Saint looked happier than ever as he smiled and posed for the series of photos, loving the bonding time with his glam mom. Meanwhile, Psalm couldn’t help but ham it up as he but his thumb in his mouth and holding his fingers in front of his face to make a seemingly funny face. Hilariously, Saint was also sticking his tongue out in one pic.

“Boys trip w their crazy drip,” Kim captioned the photo. The mom-of-four was still rocking her bleach blond hair from the Met Gala in early May, opting to wear it down and long in a loosely wavy blowout. She looked sensational in her go-to Balenciaga pant-boot cat suit, this time opting for a spaghetti strap version similar to her SKIMS bodysuits. She kept the rest of her look simple with no jewelry, but added a sparkly silver Balenciaga Le Cagole bag over her shoulder when they went for a walk on the street.

It turns out their wild energy also made their way on air: during her interview with Jimmy, Kim actually stopped the hat to quiet Saint and Psalm. “Guys, guys — can you stop?” she said to the boys who were sitting off stage with her friend and CMO Tracy Romulus‘ daughter Remi. “This is your first time at work with me, can you please,” she begged, as Jimmy explained to the audience that her kids were with her.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iowcd_0gUhTiOH00
Kim Kardashian is seen in NYC with her kids Saint and Psalm on the same day as her Jimmy Fallon appearance. (BACKGRID)

“My two boys are here and I hear them making so much noise,” Kim said. “Guys, this is your first time at work with me — don’t mess this up. Come on!” she said, later telling them they “have to go” as Psalm was taken back stage.

Saint was looking stylish just like mom, rocking a jersey-inspired shirt that read Nuclear Cow Boys in red print, along with the number 28. He paired the shirt with dark jeans and a brown NY Yankees hat, throwing on a plaid shirt over top in later images. Little brother Psalm looked adorable in a beige floral print fleece and green cap, along with chino pants. Both boys twinned in their dad Kanye West‘s Yeezy Boost 350 sneakers, with Saint in a fresh white and Psalm in a dark gray.

