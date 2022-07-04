One hurt after Highland Heights shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– One person is injured after a shooting in Highland Heights Monday afternoon.

Police responded to the shooting in the 3100 block of Faxon Avenue at 4:21 p.m.

The male victim was transported to Regional One in non-critical condition.

There is no suspect information at the time.

If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at (901)-528-CASH.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WREG.com.