One hurt after Highland Heights shooting
MEMPHIS, Tenn.– One person is injured after a shooting in Highland Heights Monday afternoon.
Police responded to the shooting in the 3100 block of Faxon Avenue at 4:21 p.m.
The male victim was transported to Regional One in non-critical condition.
There is no suspect information at the time.
If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at (901)-528-CASH.
