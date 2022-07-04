ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Kim Kardashian & More Celebs Declare 4th Of July Is 'Cancelled' After Roe V Wade Is Overturned

By Terry Zeller
Kim Kardashian and her sister Kourtney joined a slew of celebrities in taking the Fourth of July holiday to protest the Supreme Court overturning Roe V. Wade. The reality star siblings kicked off Independence Day by reposting a meme to their Instagram Stories from user @bitton that read, “4th of July has been canceled due to a shortage of Independence. Sincerely, Women,” which was in response to the 1973 landmark decision being struck down and eliminating the constitutional right to abortions nationwide.

Katy Perry, whose song “Firework” has become a 4th of July anthem, followed suit by tweeting, “‘Baby you’re a firework’ is a 10 but women in the US have fewer rights than an actual sparkler smh.” Oscar winner Jessica Chastain kept it simple with a gorgeous photo of herself flipping the bird on Instagram and captioning it, “Happy ‘Independence’ Day from me and my reproductive rights.”

When Judge Clarence Thomas, Samuel Alito, Brett Kavanaugh, Neil Gorsuch and Amy Coney Barrett signed onto the majority opinion ending federal protection for abortions on June 24, Lizzo pledged $500k from her current tour to go towards Planned Parenthood and other abortion rights groups. On the 4th of July, the “About Damn Time” singer announced she would be donating 100% of her shapewear company Yitty’s net proceeds over the weekend to an abortion rights charity.

Top Chef host Padma Lakshmi kept on brand by baking a cake, which read “Separate Church & State,” which she showed off on her Instagram. In the caption, she added, “Not much to celebrate this 4th, I’m afraid. Let’s just hope everyone can keep safe and peaceful today and that soon our nation veers away from this precipice. No matter what, we’ll keep fighting for the day where all humans have the same rights, at least of their own person and body, have privacy to make their own choices and to love whom they love and live in peace.”

The celebrities joined a long list of luminaries who voiced their outrage when the Supreme Court decision was announced. Halle Berry, Taylor Swift, Sophie Turner, Sarah Michelle Gellar, Pedro Pascal, Andy Cohen and more took to social media to fire back at the ruling that gives states the right to make their own abortion laws.

