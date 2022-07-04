ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Tampa prepares to light it up for the 4th of July

By Jeff Patterson
WFLA
WFLA
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=417tGx_0gUhT3Tr00

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Tampa Mayor Jane Castor said this year’s Boom by the Bay fireworks display on Bayshore Boulevard will be the largest the city has ever seen.

The City also plans to pay extra attention to security, after what happened outside of Chicago Monday afternoon.

“We always hope for the best and plan for the worst,” Castor said.

The mayor’s day started off as she officiated a hotdog eating contest at Tampa’s Armature Works. A Fourth of July Boat Parade went down the Hillsborough River.

Mayor Castor said NHL rules prevented the Tampa Bay Lighting from participating as a team because there is only one Stanley Cup Champion, but the Mayor said this boat parade is in honor of their great season.

Fireworks were scheduled to start along Tampa’s Bayshore Boulevard at 9:15 p.m., weather permitting.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
995qyk.com

Caught On Video Truck In Tampa Completely Fried By Lightning

Caught On Video Truck In Tampa Completely Fried By Lightning. The woman who shot the video said she was trying to capture the lightning on a photo. A family member suggested she try the slow motion video. That’s when it hit the truck driving in front of her and “completely fried” it. Unbelievable no one was hurt, her family was driving the other truck.
TAMPA, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
Tampa, FL
Sports
Tampa, FL
Government
City
Tampa, FL
Local
Florida Government
813area.com

Fun Things To Do in Brandon, Florida

For the residents of Brandon, finding fun things to do in Brandon, Florida can seem like a minimal list. However, you don't have to drive to downtown Tampa or other busy cities to find fun activities. There are plenty of things to do in Brandon that are within just a few miles of the majority of locals here.
BRANDON, FL
WFLA

Volunteers comfort animals at Humane Society of Tampa Bay on July 4

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Volunteers at the Humane Society of Tampa Bay spent their Independence Day helping comfort the animals scared of fireworks at the shelter. According to a Tuesday Facebook post from the Humane Society, volunteers listened to calming music with the animals, wrapped the nervous pets in patriotic towels and cuddled them.
ANIMALS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jane Castor
thegabber.com

Live Music on Tampa Bay Beaches July 7-10

Friday, July 8: Maysay, 6 p.m. Saturday, July 9: Lea Braun, 6 p.m. Thursday, July 7:P Rob Tyre, 6 p.m. Sunday, July 10: Hot Tonic, 6 p.m. Thursday, July 7: Gale Trippsmith and Ban-Joey, 6:30 p.m. Friday, July 8: Motel Funk, 6:30 p.m. Saturday, July 9: Magic, 6:30 p.m. Treasure...
GULFPORT, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#4th Of July#Parade#Nhl#The Tampa Bay Lighting#Stanley Cup Champion#Nexstar Media Inc
fox13news.com

List: Fourth of July celebrations around Tampa Bay

July 4, 2022 - 5 p.m. - 9 p.m. The fireworks will start at 9 p.m. The event will have food trucks, vendors, and a complimentary bounce park. The event is free and open to the public. CRYSTAL RIVER. 4th of July Celebration. July 4, 2022 5 p.m. - 9...
TAMPA, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Sports
Axios Tampa Bay

3 private pools to rent in Tampa Bay, starting at $40 an hour

Escape the summer heat with these swimming spots, all listed on pool-sharing company Swimply. How it works: Pool owners can list their pools for chunks of time, just like homeowners list their properties on Airbnb. To find a pool, plug in your location and a list of options near you pops up. 1. Pool with putting greenDon't forget to bring your putter and golf balls to this relaxing pool, hot tub and putting green. Location: Seminole Heights (Tampa).Cost: $40 per hour for up to five guests ($5 per hour, per guest after five guests).Number of guests: Up to 15 guests....
TAMPA, FL
Alina Andras

5 great burger spots in Florida

When it comes to comfort food, most people would say that nothing compares to some crispy french fries and a juicy burger. And while it is definitely not healthy to eat fast food on a regular basis, it's ok to have it from time to time, if you enjoy it. After all, it's all about balance. Eating whole foods most of the time and indulging in a delicious burger occasionally won't do much harm.
FLORIDA STATE
WFLA

WFLA

73K+
Followers
15K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

WFLA.com is your source for local news from News Channel 8, On Your Side for Tampa Bay, St. Petersburg and central Florida

 https://WFLA.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy