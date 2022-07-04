ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
5 Times Malia Obama Gave Us Black Girl Magic

By Sharde Gillam
 2 days ago
Source: Chip Somodevilla / Getty

Malia Obama is the epitome of style and grace. As the eldest daughter of former President Barack Obama and our favorite First Lady Michelle Obama, Malia has always excused Black Girl Magic and it’s been such an honor watching her grow into a beautiful young woman!

From the first time we met the beauty in 2008 until now, Malia has always been a delight, giving us fashion, hair and overall style goals. And today as she celebrates her birthday, we can’t help but to look back on all of the times the former First Daughter gave us Black Girl Magic. Check it out below!

1. President Obama Pardons National Thanksgiving Turkey

President Barack Obama stood proudly next to his eldest daughter during the annual turkey pardoning ceremony in 2015 where the beauty gave us Black Girl Magic in true Malia fashion.

2. State Dinner

Here Malia Obama attended a State Dinner at the White House in 2016 where she exuded nothing but style and grace.

3. 2011 Easter Egg Roll

Early on in her father’s presidency Malia gave us Black Girl Magic on the South Lawn of the White House

4. Sisterly Love

Here’s our favorite sister duo Sasha and Malia Obama giving showing off their special bond.

5. Malia Obama’s 18th Birthday

We’re loving this special daddy daughter moment of former President Barack Obama and Malia Obama on her 18th birthday back in 2016.

