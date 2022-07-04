ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TPD investigates after a man was robbed at gunpoint by two teens

By FOX23.com News Staff
 2 days ago
Police are investigating after two 17-year-old boys robbed a man at gunpoint in east Tulsa Monday afternoon. (barbol88/Getty Images/iStockphoto)

TULSA, Okla. — Around 1:30 p.m. Monday afternoon, Tulsa police officers responded to an armed robbery a home in east Tulsa.

The victim told police he had been robbed by acquaintances he’d known from Snap Chat he met one day prior at the Worthington Townhomes near E 21st St and S 129th E Ave.

Two 17-year-old boys picked the victim and his friend up to give them a ride to a quinceañera at a home near 71st and Lewis. The group was kicked out of the party for not being invited, according to police. The group returned to the victim’s house by way of the QuikTrip near E 31st and S 129th E Ave.

The victim left the car at the QuikTrip, and one of the suspects produced a black pistol and robbed the victim of cash, an iPhone and a bag.

The suspects were last seen leaving the QuikTrip parking lot in a silver or light blue Hyundai Tucson, according to police.

