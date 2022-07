TULSA, Okla. — Three women and an accused getaway driver are facing charges after a $14,000 perfume heist at the Ulta Beauty location in south Tulsa on Sunday. The Tulsa Police Department says they responded to an alarm call at Ulta near 71st Street and Memorial around 12:30 p.m. Investigators found out that three women walked into the store with their own bags and stole 270 items in the Chanel perfume section, totaling $14,000 in products.

TULSA, OK ・ 1 DAY AGO