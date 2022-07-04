ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville, NC

Meet our newest member of the 9OYS Morning Team

WNCT
 2 days ago

WNCT's Courtney Cortright introduced us to the newest member of...

www.wnct.com

WNCT

Nash in Greenville celebrates National Fried Chicken Day

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Break out your buckets ‘o’ chicken and some napkins, July 6th is National Fried Chicken Day. Mmmm, Chicken!: New restaurant looks to rock your taste buds One local restaurant is celebrating the day by offering customers a day of deals. “Comfort food,” says Nash owner Ryan Griffin. For National Fried Chicken […]
GREENVILLE, NC
WITN

Several New Bern streets to close again Wednesday night

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - Drivers in one Eastern North Carolina city may have to change their over night travel plans Wednesday night and into Thursday morning. S. Front Street, the southbound lanes of Middle and Craven Streets were closed Tuesday night and into Wednesday morning. They will close again Wednesday night and into Thursday morning.
NEW BERN, NC
Greenville, NC
Entertainment
City
Greenville, NC
neusenews.com

Event: Queen Street Church welcomes new Pastor

Queen Street Church Welcomes New Pastor All are welcome and encouraged to meet this evening at Middle Grounds Coffee House between 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. to say hello to Queen Street Church’s new pastor, Rev. Dr. Creighton Alexander. Rev. Alexander comes to Kinston from Chapel Hill and will begin at Queen Street United Methodist Church this Sunday, July 10, 2022 at the 11:00 a.m. worship service. Rev. Creighton Alexander was born in Lubbock, TX and is an ordained elder from the Northwest Texas Conference.
KINSTON, NC
WNCT

Record BBQ event gets historic marker in New Bern

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — There’s a new historic marker at New Bern’s Union Point Park. It recognizes a Guinness Book of World Records accomplishment that was broken over a decade ago. Tommy Moore, the former owner of Moores Olde Tyme Barbecue, broke the record for the world’s largest open-face sandwich back on July 4, […]
NEW BERN, NC
WITN

City of New Bern announces overnight road closures

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - The City of New Bern has announced several road closures that will impact drivers traveling Tuesday night into Wednesday morning and Wednesday night into Thursday morning. The city says from 11 p.m. to 7 a.m. (both Tuesday night into Wednesday morning and Wednesday night into...
NEW BERN, NC
#The Morning Show
WNCT

Living Local: Plymouth, Civil War history

Plymouth has a fascinating history, including its role in the Civil War. Located on the Roanoke River, Plymouth features a lighthouse that represents a lot of history in North Carolina.
PLYMOUTH, NC
WNCT

Freedom Festival continues in Jacksonville

Not even some occasional rain could stop the festivities at the 38th annual Freedom Festival. Greenville, Town Common buzzing with activity with …. How to celebrate the Fourth of July safely in drought …. Meet our newest member of the 9OYS Morning Team. Fourth of July festivities at Tryon Palace.
JACKSONVILLE, NC
WNCT

Farmville holding back-to-school bash in August

FARMVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – An event scheduled for late August will give children and parents the chance to better prepare for the return to school. On August 27, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., First Christian Church wants to bring in the upcoming school year with a bang. The event will have kids’ activities, free […]
FARMVILLE, NC
WNCT

Coastal Women’s Shelter hosting backpack drive

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The Coastal Women’s Shelter is holding its annual “Back to School Backpack Drive” through the month of July. The organization will be collecting everything from pencils to folders for children in need. The group has been doing this drive for the past five years. Items needed include all kinds of school […]
JACKSONVILLE, NC
WNCT

New location opening for Realo Drugs in Duplin Co.

BEULAVILLE, N.C. — Realo Drugs is opening up a new location in Beulaville. Realo Drugs replaced Beulaville Pharmacy and Gifts on May 2, however, the gift shop portion of the store will remain open through a partnership with the previous owner, Chris Dixon.  “We’d be remiss if we didn’t thank Beulaville Pharmacy’s owner, Chris Dixon, […]
BEULAVILLE, NC
WITN

New Bern mayor candidates gear up for runoff election

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - Early voting for a runoff election in Eastern Carolina is scheduled to open this Thursday. New Bern Alderman Jeffery Odham called for a runoff in May in the New Bern mayoral race after losing to former city police chief Toussaint Summers by just four votes.
NEW BERN, NC
WNCT

Hedgepeth off ventilator, showing slow signs of progress

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Some of the best news regarding the recovery of the Beaufort County Emergency Services director came on Sunday from his family. In the latest post to the Arthur Christian Church Facebook page, the family of Carnie Hedgepeth said early Monday he has been taken off the ventilator since Sunday. Though he is still in a comatose state, it’s another sign of good news in the slow recovery process following a motorcycle crash with a vehicle that happened in June.
BEAUFORT COUNTY, NC
newbernnow.com

Celebrating the 4th of July at Lawson Creek Park – Photo Gallery

The weather was perfect for spending the 4th of July at Lawson Creek Park. Inflatables for kids, food vendors, live music, and games made for a great day for the community, friends, and families getting together. Enjoy some of the photos taken before the fireworks!. If you want a photo...
NEW BERN, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Death Notices - July 1, 2 & 3

Sheryl “Sherri” Lee Wallace McClure, passed away shortly after being diagnosed with cancer on July 3, 2022 at her home in Beaufort, NC at the age of 60 with her husband by her side. Sherri was born in Washington, D.C. on October 22, 1961 at 10:22 p.m. and was raised in Alexandria, VA.
MOREHEAD CITY, NC

