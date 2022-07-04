BREAKING NEWS UPDATE: White City woman died in Brookings Harbor auto-pedestrian crash

CCSO release – Date / Time: 06/30/22 5:30 p.m.; Case Number(s): S2216998; Classification: Attempted Murder, Assault I; Location: 93501 Timber Lane, Coos Bay, Oregon 97420; Suspect(s): Wagoner, Jesse L. 31 years old; Narrative: On July 1, 2022 at approximately 09:00 a.m. a Coos County Sheriff’s deputy responded to Timber Lane in Coos Bay for a report of an assault which had occurred at that location the night prior, but had just been reported to law enforcement. During an investigation, evidence of the assault was found on the property located, and it was believed the suspect, 21 year old Jesse L. Wagoner of Coos Bay was hiding inside a fifth wheel trailer on the property. The investigation also revealed a female victim had been significantly burned inside of a vehicle and subsequently been life flight (transported) to a Portland area hospital for serious burns sustained from the incident. Because of the serious nature of the call, a major crimes team call was activated. While additional officers were arriving at the Timber Lane address and an application for a search warrant was being completed to search the trailer, the suspect (Mr. Wagoner) ignited the trailer on fire from inside. Officers on scene took swift action and chose to enter the trailer, extinguishing the fire and ultimately saving the suspect’s life. The single occupant of the trailer Jesse L. Wagoner was taken to Bay Area Hospital for evaluation and later transported to the Coos County Jail on the charges of Attempted Murder and Assault I. This investigation is on-going.

20 HOURS AGO