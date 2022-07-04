ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bedford fire: Aerial photos show devastation caused by gas explosion as tenants jump from flats

By Independent TV
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

Huge fire tears through block of flats in Bedford after 'major gas explosion'

Aerial photos taken at the scene of a gas explosion at a block of flats in Bedford document the devastation caused by the “inferno” which forced tenants jump from the windows of the flat in a bid to escape.

At least one person has died and three others have been rushed to hospital after the blaze tore through the property in Redwood Grove.

Police chiefs have also warned that it is possible more fatalities will be discovered in the coming days as emergency services continue to search the scene.

Police urged people living nearby to avoid the area and close their windows (Sky News)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Xso1L_0gUhSjJD00
Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue Service described the blaze as a “major incident” (Sky News)

One Bedford resident, who gave an account of the fire on condition of anonymity, said they saw a person jumping from a second-floor window to flee the burning building.

“I heard the explosion from my house round the corner,” she told PA.

“I walked to town and saw the flames and also witnessed someone jump from the second-floor window while flames were blaring out.”

Adam Fisher, 37, whose office is nearby, said he heard a “huge explosion” before witnessing “an inferno” at the site and people screaming.

“A huge explosion heard - everyone went to our work car park to see what was happening,” he told the PA news agency.

“Our building is adjacent to the apartment complex - immediately an inferno (was) visible, huge smoke cloud billowing, people screaming and people frantically calling for emergency services.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00T92n_0gUhSjJD00
Nearby Shackleton Primary School was evacuated as a result of the fire (Sky News)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3W5kC4_0gUhSjJD00
Firefighters work at the scene of a the fire at Redwood Grove following a gas explosion (REUTERS)

Two people were seriously injured, while a firefighter suffered smoke inhalation after the fire at the block of flats in Redwood Grove.

East of England Ambulance Service (EEAS) also said there had been three hospital admissions, one of whom was airlifted to Addenbrooke’s Hospital with leg injuries.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dcXqM_0gUhSjJD00
Two people were injured, one seriously, after the explosion caused an “inferno” at a block of flats (PA)

“Very sadly we know that at least one person has passed away in the explosion today,” Bedfordshire Police chief superintendent John Murphy said.

“There is a possibility that there will be more fatalities discovered in the coming days as we continue to search through the scene and a number of people, as my colleague from the fire services has identified, were injured as well today.”

Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue Service earlier described the blaze as a “major incident”, while a local resident said they saw one person leap from a second-floor window to escape the burning building.

It said in a statement: “Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue Service are currently in attendance at a major gas explosion on Redwood Grove, Bedford.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UAlA6_0gUhSjJD00
(REUTERS)

“There are currently six appliances, two water carriers, an incident command unit at the scene.

“Please avoid the area and keep windows and doors closed.”

Bedfordshire Police said: “(The fire) has engulfed the whole building and caused a large portion of the roof to collapse.”

“An emergency assistance centre has been set up by Bedford Borough Council, at the John Bunyan Centre in Bedford, for people who have been evacuated and need support.

“An adjacent block of flats has also been evacuated and we are working as quickly as we can to get people back into their homes as quickly as possible.”

An EEAS spokesman said: “We were called at 9.33am today to a significant fire at a block of flats in Redwood Grove, Bedford.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1f5SlV_0gUhSjJD00
Police have warned that it is possible more fatalities will be discovered in the coming days (Sky News)

“Three ambulances, the hazardous area response team, a tactical commander, three operations managers and the Magpas Air Ambulance were sent to the scene.

“One person was airlifted to Addenbrooke’s Hospital for treatment for leg injuries, while two people, one of whom was a firefighter, were conveyed to Bedford Hospital South Wing with smoke inhalation.”

Nearby Shackleton Primary School was evacuated as a result of the fire, with headteacher Andy George saying in a statement: “Following the fire in the Redwood Grove area of Bedford earlier today, pupils at Shackleton Primary have been sent home due to the school’s proximity to the incident.

“All children are safe and the school is working with the emergency services.

“The school expects to re-open tomorrow.”

With additional reporting from the Press Association

