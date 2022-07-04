ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Bette Midler asked by fans to ‘do better’ after they claim star’s tweet ‘demonises trans people’

By Independent TV
 2 days ago

Bette Midler has been asked by fans to “do better”, after they claimed that a recent tweet by the star “demonises trans people”.

The Hocus Pocus actor, 76, recently posted on Twitter, writing: “Women of the world! We are being stripped of our rights over our bodies, our lives and even of our name!”

She continued: “They don’t call us ‘women’ anymore; they call us ‘birthing people’ or ‘menstruators,’ and even ‘people with vaginas’! Don’t let them erase you! Every human on earth owes you.”

However, many fans have responded in the comments, criticising Midler for her “disappointing” message.

“Really disappointed in this as a trans man and a Bette Midler fan,” one user wrote, further adding that “including trans men in the conversation about reproductive health does not harm women”.

Actor and presenter Siobhán McSweeney stepped in to reply to Midler, writing: “This isnt true. xxx”.

Comic and author Shaparak Khorsandi also contributed to the debate, saying: “‘I’m excited about drinks with some birthing people I went to school with... we are having a proper mensturators night out!’ Let me know when this happens. Right now it’s just a kind nod to inclusion of a tiny minority.”

Another fan explained: “Many folks use that language to be more inclusive of trans masculine people.”

“What words would you use to be inclusive with the trans men who still have uteruses and can get pregnant?” one questioned.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fUKqd_0gUhSYY600
Bette Midler on Twitter (Bette Midler/Twitter)

“It's because not only women menstruate, give birth, or have vaginas. Trans men do all of these things, as do non-binary folks,” someone wrote. “I love you so much, Bette, but you gotta do better here.”

Activist Panti Bliss warned Midler to not “fall for the anti-trans panic fake nonsense”.

“No one is erasing women. In a few small healthcare cases where appropriate they are using trans inclusive language. That's all,” Panti Bliss added.

“Bette you started your career in bathhouses and were at like the first Prides… you should know better than this tweet which demonises trans people for no reason,” another fan commented.

This backlash comes shortly after 1993’s Hocus Pocus, which starred Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kathy Najimy as witches from 17th-century Salem, Massachusetts, announced its forthcoming sequel.

Comments / 16

Scotty912
2d ago

she was not woke enough, now the woke mob will destroy her.. I met her once at a charity benefit she seemed nice but you can never be woke enough... the woke will come for you ..

Reply
9
Marilyn Tremper
2d ago

Can't stand the woman but what she says there is true. I am not letting a fraction of 1% of the country try to disparage our sex and demean a wonderful part of who we are. We are women and we are to be respected like all people and be celebrated for our uniqueness.

Reply
8
Christopher Garcia
2d ago

She isnt demonizing anyone she is standing up for real women....something the LGBT community refuses to do unless it benefits them.

Reply
6
NYLON

Bette Midler & Macy Gray's Trans Comments Controversy, Explained

Actress Bette Midler and singer Macy Gray are both receiving backlash online after wading into recent discussions about trans people. Midler, who will star in the upcoming Hocus Pocus sequel, recently took to Twitter to discuss the inclusion of transwomen in the fight to legalize abortion care. Meanwhile, Gray appeared on British broadcaster Piers Morgan’s show, Uncensored, and shared her opinion on trans athletes competing alongside cisgender athletes. Though their topics differed, both celebrities used their platforms to delegitimize trans people — and now they’re facing backlash online. Keep reading for a breakdown of everything that has happened so far.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Cool World: How the Brad Pitt-starring ‘Roger Rabbit on acid’ became a box office bomb

Hollywood may have a long and storied tradition of visionary directors coming to blows with meddling producers, but Ralph Bakshi would like to make clear he’s not part of it. “I never punched Frank Mancuso Jr,” says the 83-year-old pioneer of independent animation, speaking over the phone from his home “on top of a mountain” in New Mexico. “That was just a rumour. I yelled at him a couple of times, but that wasn’t his fault. I like Frank. I never punched him. Can you set that straight?”
MOVIES
AOL Corp

Macy Gray accused of transphobia after saying surgery 'doesn't make you a woman'

Grammy-winning "I Try" singer-songwriter Macy Gray has drawn criticism for her remarks about the trans community. In a Monday evening interview with Piers Morgan Uncensored's namesake host, the 54-year-old performer discussed the "confusing" state of gender identity — specifically referencing "the whole he, she, they" pronoun usage. Though she said she shared Morgan's stance on supporting trans rights for "fairness and equality," she also agreed with his view that trans women "born to obvious superior physical bodies" should be prohibited from competing against cis women in sports.
CELEBRITIES
State
Massachusetts State
TMZ.com

Bette Midler Invokes Trans Argument to Speak on Abortion, Women's Right

5:45 PM PT -- Macy Gray appears to concur with Bette. While talking to Piers Morgan, she expressed similar views ... albeit not necessarily in the context of abortion. It appears the convo was more broad about trans people in general -- and on the front, Macy says ... "Just because you go change your parts, (that) doesn't make you a woman."
WOMEN'S HEALTH
Person
Bette Midler
Person
Sarah Jessica Parker
Person
Kathy Najimy
Variety

‘Friends’ Creator Says It Was a ‘Mistake’ to Misgender Chandler’s Trans Parent

Click here to read the full article. After pledging $4 million to Brandeis University over “guilt” about the lack of racial diversity on “Friends,” co-creator Marta Kauffman is now expressing regret over how the show represented another demographic: transgender people. In an interview with The Conversation on the BBC World Service that will air on July 11, Kauffman called it a “mistake” to refer to the transgender mother of Chandler Bing (Matthew Perry) as his “father.” “Pronouns were not yet something that I understood,” Kauffman told the BBC. “So we didn’t refer to that character as ‘she.’ That was a mistake.’” The character,...
ENTERTAINMENT
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

