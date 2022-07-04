ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Halfway through 2022, America has seen more than 300 mass shootings and 15 mass killings

By Independent TV
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rNpEY_0gUhSWme00

Six dead and 24 'seriously injured' after shooting at July 4 parade in Illinois

A mass shooting during a Fourth of July parade in Highland Park, Illinois, sent families running for cover as marching bands and truck floats made their way through the Chicago suburb’s downtown.

At least six people were fatally shot and at least 24 others were injured on Monday after a suspected gunman fired dozens of rounds from a rooftop above the crowds.

The shooting follows mass acts of violence that have stunned Americans and left craters in the communities across the US.

A mass shooting that left 10 Black people dead in a grocery store in Buffalo, New York on 14 May was the deadliest mass shooting of the year, until 10 days later. The massacre of 19 schoolchildren and two fourth-grade teachers in Uvalde, Texas on 24 May is the deadliest school attack since the 2012 killings of 20 children and six staff members at Sandy Hook Elementary in Newtown, Connecticut.

The tragedy in Highland Park is the 15th mass killing of 2022 and the 11th mass shooting of the holiday weekend, according to the Gun Violence Archive. Halfway through the year, there have been at least 309 mass shootings.

The organisation defines a mass shooting as an incident in which four or more people are shot or killed. Within the first 185 days of 2022, there have been an average of 11 a week.

There were 692 mass shootings in 2021, according to the archive. In 2020, there were 610, and 417 in 2019.

Despite the proliferation of high-powered guns and regular acts of mass gun violence across the US, lawmakers have been slow or absent in their response, while gun control advocates continue a decades-long push to demand their political and moral courage to combat the crisis.

The violence in Buffalo and Uvalda moved elected officials in Washington DC and in state legislatures across the US to consider gun reform legislation to combat the proliferation of firearms. Following years of gridlock, members of Congress passed a measure signed into law by President Joe Biden that aims to strengthen restrictions for domestic violence offenders and increase background checks for prospective buys under 21 years old, among other measures.

In New York, Governor Kathy Hochul signed a bill into law that implements new restrictions on firearm owners seeking a concealed-carry permit and limits where people can carry a weapon.

That legislation follows the US Supreme Court’s decision to strike down a century-old New York law requiring handgun owners to show “proper cause” in order to obtain a license to carry a concealed weapon, dealing a blow to state-level efforts to combat the proliferation of firearms and potentially expanding the scope of Second Amendment protections.

The decision could invite legal challenges in at least six other states with similar laws, opening them to scrutiny, and potentially expanding how, and where, guns can be carried in public.

Four gun owners in the Washington DC area already have filed a lawsuit challenging the district’s law that prohibits people with concealed-carry permits from bringing firearms into the city’s transit system.

The federal lawsuit is the first of many that are likely in the wake of the high court’s decision in New York State Rifle & Pistol Association Inc v Bruen.

Comments / 134

David Boughton
2d ago

It has been said many times before… Guns are not the problem … it is the way parents are raising (or not raising) their children.

Reply(8)
37
Thomas Weitzel
2d ago

seems dangerous out there, make sure you have a concealed carry license and be armed. stay safe everyone

Reply(6)
37
Vonks
2d ago

There will be more the people in America are living on edge due to the White House and Congress administration!

Reply(4)
25
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
24/7 Wall St.

This Is The State Where The Most People Are Killed By Guns

Mass shootings have been on the front pages of newspapers and on TV coverage regularly for months. According to the Gun Violence Archive, over 9,000 people have died from gun violence so far this year. The gun control debate has gone back to Congress, but few people think new, weak laws will solve the problem. […]
TULSA, OK
The Independent

AOC claims 70 per cent of illegally trafficked guns likely come from ‘iron pipeline’ states

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez criticised several US states for their role in perpetuating gun violence in New York City.The congresswoman, who is the representative for New York's 14th district, said that the 'iron pipeline' of Florida, Georgia, South Carolina, North Carolina, Virginia, Pennsylvania, and Ohio were responsible for 70% of likely illegal trafficked guns found in New York City."Mothers we have to comfort are losing children due to the guns and the carnage and the lawlessness unleashed by those states," AOC said.Click here to sign up to our newsletters.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Chicago, IL
Uvalde, TX
Crime & Safety
State
Connecticut State
City
Uvalde, TX
State
Texas State
Chicago, IL
Crime & Safety
State
Illinois State
City
Buffalo, IL
City
Buffalo, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
Salon

“Living in fear of mass shootings is not freedom”: Dems push for action after July 4 parade shooting

This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. Sen. Bernie Sanders said late Monday that Congress must take far more ambitious legislative action to combat the scourge of gun violence in the United States in the wake of the mass shooting at a Fourth of July parade in Highland Park, Illinois.
HIGHLAND PARK, IL
The Independent

Gun violence in America: A long list of forgotten victims

Amid the stream of mass shootings that have become chillingly commonplace in America, the reality of the nation's staggering murder rate can often be seen more clearly in the deaths that never make national news.Take this weekend in the Chicago area. On Monday, a rooftop shooter opened fire into crowds gathered for an Independence Day parade in Highland Park, killing at least seven people and wounding some 30. Less talked about, Chicago Police say 68 people were shot in the city between Friday at 6 p.m. and just before midnight on Monday. Eight of them died. Most gun violence...
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kathy Hochul
Person
Joe Biden
The Independent

Haiti's struggle worsened in year since slaying of president

A year has passed since President Jovenel Moïse was assassinated at his private home where an elite security team was supposed to protect him. Not only have authorities failed to identify and arrest all those who masterminded and financed the killing, but Haiti has gone into a freefall as violence soars and the economy tumbles.
AMERICAS
Washington Examiner

Illinois governor says mass shootings a 'weekly' tradition

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker lamented Monday’s mass shooting at an Independence Day parade as a sad new American tradition. Pritzker expressed his horror at the Monday attack that killed six people and left between 31 and 36 injured. The attack, which came during what is usually a day of celebration in the United States, highlighted the problem with gun violence in the country, he added.
ILLINOIS STATE
Reason.com

Why Didn't a 'Red Flag' Law Prevent the Illinois Mass Shooting, and Would New Federal Rules Have Mattered?

The mass shooting at an Independence Day parade in Highland Park, Illinois, poses a familiar question: Why didn't the state's "red flag" law, which is designed to disarm people who are deemed a threat to themselves or others, prevent the perpetrator from buying the rifle he used in the attack? The gun control law that Congress passed in response to recent mass shootings raises another question: Would its provisions have made any difference in this case?
HIGHLAND PARK, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Gun Control#Washington Dc#Mass Shootings#State Senate#Violent Crime#Americans#Sandy Hook Elementary#The Gun Violence Archive
The Independent

CCTV captures Georgia Guidestones bomb attack as authorities forced to level entire monument

Authorities have levelled the Georgia Guidestones after the United States landmark was badly damaged in a bombing attack.Dramatic footage captured the moment the guidestones were struck by an explosive device at around 4am on Wednesday morning.Hours later, demolition crews brought down the giant granite slabs that were still standing, 11Alive reported. The stone blocks were left in a rubble in an image posted to WMAZ-TV.The Georgia Bureau of Investigations (GBI) is investigating the explosion, and said it believed unknown persons had set off the device.In CCTV footage published on Rumble.com, the structure is rocked by a large explosion before large...
ELBERT COUNTY, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Independent

Highland Park banned assault weapons a decade ago. A fragile patchwork of gun laws didn’t stop a mass shooting

A suspected gunman climbed a fire escape, positioned himself on a roof above a Fourth of July parade and fired more than 70 rounds from a high-powered rifle.In April 2019, police in Highland Park, Illinois, interacted with Robert Crimo following a suicide attempt. Mental health professionals intervened.Later that year, a family member reported that he was threatening to “kill everyone” in their household, and police removed 16 knives, a dagger and a sword from the home. He was not arrested.Over the next two years, he purchased five firearms – including at least two AR-style rifles, pistols and a shotgun. The...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Sadness and defiance as Mississippi’s last abortion clinic shuts its doors

Medical staff and volunteers have welcomed the last patients through the doors at the “Pink House”, as Mississippi’s only abortion clinic closed operations after a long and defiant fight.â¨With a vow to help as many women asking for help before a state ban on abortions comes into effect on Thursday, staff scrambled and hired additional physicians before the cut-off. “Today is a hard day for all of us as the last abortion provider in Mississippi,” tweeted the Pink House Fund, a non-profit group that has raised money to support the Jackson’s Women Health Clinic, as the facility is properly...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
The Independent

Highland Park shooting - live: Robert Crimo’s motive still unknown as police say he used gun ‘similar to AR-15

At least six people were killed and 38 injured in a mass shooting at an Independence Day parade in Illinois on Monday after a gunman with a legally obtained firearm on a rooftop opened fire, sending hundreds fleeing in terror.Hours later, police announced that they arrested a 21-year-old man named Robert E Crimo, as a person of interest.“It sounded like fireworks going off,” shared a witness, Richard Kaufmann. “It was pandemonium. People were covered in blood tripping over each other.”While “several of the deceased victims” died at the scene, one succumbed to injuries in the hospital, according to authorities.One...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

The Independent

730K+
Followers
231K+
Post
338M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy