Demi Moore And Her New Boyfriend Just Made Their Relationship Insta-Official—Congrats!

By Marissa Matozzo
 2 days ago
Demi Moore is officially off-the-market and seems happier than ever with boyfriend, chef Daniel Humm! The Indecent Proposal icon, 59, just shared a relationship update in a cute post for her 2.9 million followers— a sweet date pic of her with Humm and her dog Pilaf altogether at the 2022 French Open finals.

One day before sharing their sports date, Moore also posted a photo collection of her and her Swiss beau, 46, visiting the Palace of Versailles on their recent French vacation. The 3 snaps included one of their shadows, an adorable shot of him kissing her forehead, and lastly, a photo showing off their impeccable European style with a full-body image as they posed by a stunning garden. (In that last pic, we also see Moore’s cute pup again, showing that Humm has already won her approval!)

According to Us Weekly, the publication first confirmed that Moore and Humm were seeing each other back in April, after the two were spotted sitting together at the front row of a Paris Fashion Week show. An insider source also reportedly told Us Weekly at the time, “Demi met Daniel through mutual friends and they clicked right away.” The source allegedly continued,“He’s very charming, loves the finer things in life and is extremely cultured, plus they share the same devilish sense of humor and sense of adventure.”

Humm is best known as the owner of the Eleven Madison Park restaurant in New York City, widely regarded as one of the best in the world. The businessman also has been showing off Moore on his own Instagram account, and recently shared a selfie of the duo as they went adventuring in Paris. (So cute— congrats!)

